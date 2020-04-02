Four other members of the Ottawa Senators organization who traveled to California before the NHL season was suspended were positive for COVID-19, the club announced on Wednesday. This brings the number of positive tests known among the 52 people traveling on the team’s trip to the games in San Jose on March 7, Anaheim on March 10 and at the Staples Center on March 11 to seven.

The Senators previously said that two players tested positive without identifying those players. In addition, radio presenter Gord Wilson admitted that he had tested positive.

The only other positive test results known to NHLers were from two members of the Colorado Avalanche, who faced the Kings at the Staples Center on March 9. The NHL ended its season on March 12.

“The team and staff members isolated themselves on Friday March 13 and are all doing well. All test results have now been received, and everyone who has tested positive has recovered, “the senators said in a statement.

“The Ottawa Senators medical team continues to monitor players and staff and follows all appropriate and professional guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of our employees and the community at large.”

Two members of the Lakers tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent quarantine for 14 days, but they would not have any symptoms earlier this week. Four members of the Brooklyn Nets, who played the Lakers at the Staples Center on March 10, tested positive. They are now symptomless.