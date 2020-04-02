According to internal Quest materials obtained by CNN, Quest Diagnostics, based in New Jersey, had approximately 160,000 coronavirus test orders pending processing on March 25, which represented about half of the total of 320,000 test orders. that the company had received up to that date. .

The company, which is currently testing the virus in a dozen laboratories across the country, said the orders were “a large amount of backlog,” the documents said.

Although a large network of laboratories in public health departments and universities are also testing the new coronavirus, the Trump administration has relied on commercial laboratories, which have greater capacity, to deploy generalized tests

Yet health care workers, state officials, and others have criticized the pace of coronavirus testing in the United States as insufficient to allow rapid quarantine of patients and to gain an accurate understanding of the scope of the virus. The White House warned on Tuesday that the virus could kill 100,000 to 240,000 Americans.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that the safe release of restrictions on businesses and public gatherings in the United States depends on the availability of faster tests.

“While when you identify an infected person, that person does not go out into society for a few days, infects a lot of people, and then you bring them back because the test is positive,” Fauci told CNN. “State of the Union.”

Quest spokeswoman Wendy Bost told CNN that the backlog of coronavirus tests has started to shrink in recent days as the company increased its capacity, which now stands at more than 30,000 tests per day and at an average of four to five days. .

“A large part of the backlog was due to huge demand at the start of the tests, when we mainly offered a laboratory-developed test that we developed in a single laboratory,” said Bost. “In recent days, our capacity has exceeded our demand, which has enabled us to reduce the backlog.”

Quest is not alone in dealing with multi-day turnaround times and other test complications resulting from extreme demand.

LabCorp, another large commercial laboratory company, said the turnaround time for the results was around four to five days, although this varies depending on factors such as shipping time.

Earlier this month, ARUP laboratories were accepting samples for coronavirus testing outside of its original state, Utah, but stopped that about two weeks ago due to “supply constraints in the face of extraordinary demand,” the company said.

In March, executives from Quest, LabCorp, and other companies met with White House officials to discuss the expansion of the tests. President Trump presented the plan as “a new partnership with the private sector to significantly increase and accelerate our ability to test the coronavirus”.

But some health workers said CNN’s tests hadn’t accelerated quickly enough.

Dr. Joseph Kanter, New Orleans emergency physician and assistant public health official with the Louisiana Department of Health, said longer wait times for test results force hospitals to use more personal protective equipment, which is scarce nationwide and should be used when treating patients who have been tested until it is confirmed that they do not have the virus.

“The sooner we can reverse these tests, some of them will be negative and we will save the PPE burn,” said Kanter. “It’s better, but it’s still a bottleneck.”

Megan Schlanser, a nurse from Michigan, said that limited testing has prevented front-line health workers, including some of her colleagues who feel sick, from knowing if they have contracted the virus.

“We are not tested,” said Schlanser. “The scary thing is that we could potentially all be carriers and not even show symptoms … so I could potentially infect all of my colleagues.”

Some patients who first waited to get tested for the virus have yet to get their results.

Shannon Mason, a 38-year-old lawyer in northern California, told CNN that she is still awaiting the result of the Covid-19 test she underwent on March 18.

Mason, who said she was at particularly high risk due to an immune dysfunction, said she fell very ill with a cough and fever in February which became a respiratory infection.

She eventually went to the University of California-Davis Medical Center emergency room in Sacramento. “I felt really bad. This is the worst I have ever felt,” said Mason, who said she had tested negative for the flu.

Mason is still awaiting the results of his test and said that she had called the medical center several times and asked for the result, but that no one seemed to know the result. CNN contacted the medical center but did not respond.

Various hospital systems have started implementing their own internal coronavirus tests, reducing the time it takes to ship samples to external laboratories.

Yale New Haven’s health system performs its own internal tests for the sickest patients and critical health workers, but the rest are sent to outside laboratories.

“Initially, we sent many samples to Quest, but their turnaround times have been delayed quite recently, sometimes over a week,” said Steven Choi, quality manager for the health system. “We are now going to the Mayo Clinic laboratories for our tests of ambulatory samples.”

A spokesperson for New Jersey’s RWJBarnabas Health hospital system told CNN that its internal tests take a few hours to complete, but the majority of its tests are still sent to private labs that take five to 10 days to complete. to get results.

The Henry Ford Health System in Michigan said that test results for admitted patients are returned within 24 hours, but outpatient samples are sent to an outside laboratory which usually provides results in about a week.

Bost, Quest’s spokesperson, told CNN that while hospitals can effectively test inpatients who are ill, commercial laboratories like Quest have the capacity and logistics to test a much larger number of patients at the regional level.

Bost added that global supply chain problems have limited laboratories across the country.

Medical officials from several departments and state laboratories told CNN in March that they needed more buffers and reagents, which are used to extract the genetic code of a virus from buffers, as well as d other materials to perform the Covid-19 tests.

A spokesperson for the University of Nebraska said Tuesday that the two labs on campus testing the coronavirus had been able to get results in four to six hours, but due to a lack of reagents, the labs had to limit their capacity.

At Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee, the overall volume of tests and a shortage of reagents have reduced his laboratory backlog in the past week, from 48 to 72 hours to five to seven days.

“We have the reagent in stock but it took several days. During this time, samples have accumulated in the queue,” said spokesman John Howser.

Some commercial laboratories have reported that they have reduced the backlogs that developed after initially deploying coronavirus tests. A spokesperson for Eurofins, for example, said that its laboratories now perform 7,000 tests a day with a 24-hour turnaround time.

Caroline Buckee, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard TH The Chan School of Public Health said that until the US healthcare system has developed the capacity to test patients extensively, including those with only mild symptoms , the full scope of the virus cannot be fully understood and treated effectively.

“Right now we are not testing enough people, so we do not know what is going on with transmission at the community level, and we are certainly missing many cases,” said Buckee.