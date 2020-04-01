Zack Granite already has many memories of the Yankee Stadium.

Go to games as a fan at the previous stadium with his family while growing up on Staten Island to play at the new stadium for the first time in September 2017 with the Twins, then get a single from David Robertson in the loss of Minnesota against the Yankees in the wild game that year.

Hwe hope for one more.

“Since I was a kid, when I thought about playing in the majors, I saw myself in a Yankee uniform,” Granite said on telephone Tuesday from his new home in Middletown, New Jersey. “Now I’m 27 and I have this chance. The first game of spring training, I started and I wore fine stripes. I had chills and a big smile. dreamed all my life. “

Granite played 40 games in major Twins tournaments in 2017 before an unstuck shoulder injury derailed his 2018 season. Granite spent last year with Triple-A Nashville before joining the Yankees in November when ‘he signed a minor league contract for the depth of the field outside.

Then the coronavirus pandemic struck and the spring training stopped.

“It just stinks,” said Granite of interrupting his time with the Yankees, at least temporarily. “I hope it doesn’t end like this. I hope we can start in June or July and play as long as possible. I don’t know if it will happen, but I love baseball. This is what I have been doing all my life. Even my wife says, “It’s weird to have you with you.” “

He remains optimistic, he will have an opportunity.

“I always wanted to say that I played for the Yankees,” said Granite, who won a PSAL title while playing for Tottenville HS in 2010 as an elder before playing at Seton Hall.

“You hear about all the success they have had with guys from different organizations. They are doing a great job with player development and I wanted to learn from the best. It may not have been my best chance to be part of the opening day, but I thought it would make me a better player. “

He was 3 for 18 with six steps when the catch was removed during spring training in mid-March. Granite had returned to New Jersey before the minor leagues complex closed and sent back his equipment from Tampa.

Like most of the rest of the baseball world, Granite is in limbo. He doesn’t have a home gym and there is no place to workout.

“I don’t feel like something has been removed,” said Granite. “It is a national emergency. It’s not just sport. It’s life. I showed what I could do to the coaches and now all I can do is stay positive, stay busy and stay in shape. “

The quick central defender, who played three years at Seton Hall before being drafted by Minnesota in round 14 in 2013, tried to make the most of his time in spring training.

“It was great to meet Bernie Williams, Tino Martinez [and] Alfonso Soriano, “said Granite, whose favorite player was Derek Jeter. “I grew up watching them. Going from that cool experience to everything that ends, it’s just … you almost don’t know what to say. I can not believe. It’s so crazy to be here right now. “

Granite’s parents have also just moved from Staten Island to New Jersey, and he would like to help them settle down, “but you can’t because you’re not supposed to be with people. This is probably the part The hardest. “

Now, Granite is waiting and thinking back to his first trip to the Bronx as a major league player almost three years ago.

“The first thing I did was go to Monument Park before anyone got there,” said Granite. “Coming out of the shelter as a player, I had goosebumps. To be able to return as a Yankee, that would be it. We will just have to wait and see. “