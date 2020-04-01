The coronavirus crisis has forced Xerox to abandon its attempt to take hostile takeover of HP, a larger $ 35 billion rival.

Xerox is withdrawing its cash and stock offer for HP because the viral pandemic has created conditions that are “not conducive” to the conclusion of the agreement, said printer manufacturer in Connecticut on Tuesday.

“While it is disappointing to take this step, we prioritize the health, safety and well-being of our employees, customers, partners and other stakeholders, and our broader response to the pandemic, beyond all other considerations, “said Xerox. in a report.

Xerox added that it still sees financial and strategic benefits from the merger, which it first proposed in November. The deal would have had the backing of billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who owns stakes in the two companies and argued that combining them could result in significant savings.

HP, which manufactures printers and personal computers, strongly opposed the proposal even after Xerox increased its offer to $ 24 per share and appointed a list of directors to the HP board of directors. The California-based firm said the Xerox offer dumped HP and raised concerns about the amount of debt involved.

“Our goal remains to meet the needs of our ecosystem of stakeholders around the world, making sure to take advantage of our strength and resilience throughout this crisis and to position the company for future opportunities”, HP said in a statement on the withdrawal of Xerox from its offer.