DORMONT (KDKA) – Amy Constantine Kline is new to Dormont. She just moved to the neighborhood in January.

However, being the news in the neighborhood did not prevent her from uniting the neighbors.

As everyone takes shelter inside and keeps a social distance, Kline started a movement, getting people to sing at the same time.

“When I got the first 100 likes, I thought it was cool. That’s what it will be,” Kline told Heather Abraham of KDKA.

But the Facebook page, called Dormont CoronaChoir, has grown. People from other neighborhoods joined us, some asking for the addition of dance.

Since the launch of the page and the choir, many songs have had a way of connecting people to what’s going on.

“Imagine All the People” by John Lennon, “Living on A Prayer” by Bon Jovi, and “Do You Hear the People Sing” by Les Misérables are just a few of the group’s shows.

“‘ Do you hear the people singing? “Will mark me in the long run. The strange fit of the lyrics with what we are all going through will stay in my head, “said Kline.

Last week, Amy heard about the layoff of some of her colleagues. She knows that people have been affected in different ways by the coronavirus. She hopes that even if it is only for a few minutes, people will feel connected and hopeful.

“It was, at least for me, a good distraction and I hope it is the same for the others, that they realize that they are not alone in this field”, he said. she declared.