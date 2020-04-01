Wimbledon was canceled on Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first time since World War II that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament will not be played.

The All England Club has announced after an emergency meeting that the event it simply refers to as The Championships has been abandoned for 2020.

Wimbledon was to be played on the club’s grass pitches on the outskirts of London from June 29 to July 12.

Instead, the next edition of the tournament will take place from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

Also on Wednesday, ATP and WTA announced that professional tennis tours for men and women will be suspended until at least July 13. They were already suspended until June 7.

Wimbledon took place for the first time in 1877 and has been disputed every year since then, with the exception of two sections: from 1915-18 due to the First World War and from 1940 to 45 due to the Second World War.

“It weighed heavily on our minds that the organization of the Championships was interrupted only by the World Wars,” said club president Ian Hewitt in a press release, “but, after a careful and in-depth review of all scenarios we think it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s Championships, and rather to focus on how we can use the breadth of resources of Wimbledon to help those in our local communities and beyond.

Wimbledon joins the growing list of sporting events completely canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

This includes the Tokyo Olympics – which has been postponed for 12 months – and the NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments.

Wimbledon is the first major tennis championship completely wiped out this year due to the coronavirus. The start of the French Open has been postponed from the end of May to the end of September.

Currently, the US Open is still slated for New York from August 31 to September 13.

Wednesday’s decision means that Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep will not have a chance to defend their Wimbledon titles from 2019.

The cancellation also removes what could have been one of Roger Federer’s best chances to try to add to his 20 Grand Slam titles, including a record eight at Wimbledon, where he lost a tiebreaker. of the fifth set against Djokovic in the last final after holding a pair of championship points. Federer, who turns 39 in August, is currently recovering from knee surgery and plans to return in time for the turf circuit.

In a statement last week, the All England Club said that postponing the event by two weeks would not be “without significant risk and difficulty” because of the grassy area. The club also said then that it had already ruled out “playing behind closed doors” without spectators.

The tennis calendar had already been affected by the disease that had spread around the world, with around twenty tournaments postponed or canceled.

The French tennis federation announced on March 17 that its Grand Slam tournament would be moved.

Hundreds of thousands of people have caught COVID-19 and thousands have died. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for the elderly and people with other health problems.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover.

In the past few weeks, daily life has been interrupted in many ways in many parts of the world, and sport is a reflection of this.

The NBA, the NHL and the Major League Baseball are on hold indefinitely; the Kentucky Derby, Masters and Indianapolis 500 were postponed for several months until September; the European football championship – which is slated to end in London on the same day as the Wimbledon men’s final – has been postponed from 2020 to 2021.