The grand slam on grass was to start on June 29, but it was decided to cancel the event for the first time since the Second World War.

The number of confirmed cases has continued to increase in the UK with its government implementing lockouts across the country.

Tournament organizer All England Club (AELTC) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss options before announcing the event.

“This is a decision we did not take lightly, and we did it with the utmost respect for the public health and well-being of all who come together to make Wimbledon,” said said AELTC President Ian Hewitt.