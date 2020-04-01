The grand slam on grass was to start on June 29, but it was decided to cancel the event for the first time since the Second World War.

The number of confirmed cases has continued to increase in the UK with its government implementing lockouts across the country.

Tournament organizer All England Club (AELTC) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss options before announcing the event.

“This is a decision we did not take lightly, and we did it with the utmost respect for the public health and well-being of all who come together to make Wimbledon,” said said AELTC President Ian Hewitt.

“It weighed heavily on our minds that the organization of the Championships was only interrupted by the World Wars, but, after a thorough and in-depth examination of all the scenarios, we think that it is a measure of this global crisis that it is ultimately the right decision to cancel this year’s championships.

“And instead, focus on how we can use the breadth of Wimbledon’s resources to help those in our local communities and beyond. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been and continues to be affected by these unprecedented times. “

The AELTC had previously ruled out the possibility of playing the tournament behind closed doors and said that postponing the tournament would be difficult given the short window available for field tennis.

In Wednesday’s statement, organizers said efforts will now turn to emergency aid and support for those fighting the spread of the virus.

“We have started distributing medical supplies and have offered the use of our facilities to the NHS and the London Resilience Partnership, the collection of London agencies that are leading the battle against Covid-19,” said the declaration

“We are working with local authorities in Merton and Wandsworth, particularly on the distribution of food, and we are distributing food through our partnership with City Harvest.”

The French Open, which is due to start on May 18, has already been postponed until September, while all professional tennis has been suspended until further notice.

Sport has been severely affected by the global pandemic. The Olympic Games – due to be held in Tokyo this summer – have also been postponed.