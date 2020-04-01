Residents spotted flocks of goats roaming Llandudno on Friday and over the weekend, after more than a dozen animals ventured down the promontory of Great Orme and roamed the streets of the coastal town.

Videos and photos shared online show goats grazing on grass in church gardens, flower beds and residential properties.

City resident Carl Triggs was returning home after delivering personal protective masks when he saw the goats.

“Goats live on the hill overlooking the city. They stay up there, very rarely venturing into the street,” he told CNN.

Resident Joanna Stallard spotted the goats in her garden and said that it happens regularly.

Mark Richards of the Lansdowne House Hotel told CNN: “They sometimes come to the foot of the Great Orme in March, but this year they all wander the city streets because there are no cars or people . “

“They are becoming more and more confident without anyone,” he said, adding that it saves him from cutting the hedge.

But local councilor Penny Andow told CNN that she has lived in the area for 33 years and has never seen goats venture from the Great Orme to the city.

North Wales police confirmed they received a call on Saturday about wild goats.

However, the force said it was “not so unusual in Llandudno”.

“We are not aware of officers who are looking after them because they usually come back on their own,” the police said in a statement to CNN.