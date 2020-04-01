A herd of wild goats has invaded the deserted streets of a seaside town in Llandudno, Wales, while citizens stay at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Goats have been spotted in the city center, in front of churches and even munching on hedges in front of lawns.

The animals are part of a wild herd of over 100 Kashmir goats who live around the nearby Great Orme promontory, BBC News reported. The headland is a huge piece of 679-foot limestone that stretches from the surrounding sea, according to the Great Orme Country Park Tourist Site.

Typically, the herd ventures into the Welsh town of Llandudno when the weather is bad, according to the BBC. But animals have recently been spotted wandering more frequently in the city.

The creatures provided plenty of entertainment for the city’s residents, with videos and photos of daring goats appearing on social media.

“Well, we have no guests, and the BIG ELM GOATS expect to stay and eat for free!” the Lansdowne house, a local hotel, wrote on Instagram Monday. “At least, they use the white parking lines to respect the social distance of 2 meters!”

Mountain goats roam the streets March 31, 2020 in Llandudno, Wales. Christopher Furlong / Getty



“For my part, I welcome our new goat overlords,” tweeted Andrew Stuart, who works for the Manchester Evening News. Stuart has posted regular updates on goats since last week.

“They’re afraid of me (a human being). They don’t like people,” Stuart tweeted next to a video of the goats fleeing from him. “They usually only descend from the Great Orme when there is wind, and only the alleys at the top of Mostyn Street. Now the lock means it is empty, they go further than ever.”

For my part, I salute our new goats overlords pic.twitter.com/Fk5x6XaCLM – Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020

City Councilor Carol Marubbi told BBC News that she also believes the herd has entered the city due to the lack of people.

“There are very few visitors to the summit [of the Orme], so they went down in droves, “she said, according to the BBC.” There is no one else around, so they probably decided they could take over as well. “

She said that the city is “very proud” of the goats and that their antics have been “free entertainment” for the citizens who stay inside.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, who is the first world leader to test positive for coronavirus, has ordered a nationwide lockdown last week. All businesses other than “essential” have been asked to close and citizens are now only allowed to leave their homes to get essential supplies and exercise once a day.

Authorities are authorized to impose fines on persons break the rules and the power to divide gatherings into two people. The measures came after weeks of criticism that the Johnson government did not act quickly enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

There are more than 25,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and more than 1,700 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 170 people have recovered.