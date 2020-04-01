“The Office”, the hugely popular sitcom that debuted on NBC in 2005, has spread to an even bigger streaming hit now that millions of Americans are trapped at home.

Measurement company Nielsen released a new analysis on consumer streaming behavior on Tuesday since millions of people were asked to take shelter to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. Unsurprisingly, the new study found a big jump in audience.

Nielsen estimated that consumers watched more than 156 billion minutes of streaming content during the week of March 16, up 36% from the previous three weeks when viewers broadcast approximately 116 billion minutes of content.

The study found that reruns of NBC’s “The Office” in particular continue to be among the most popular TV shows on Netflix, right behind “Spenser Confidential”, the action comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg, which was the most watched show on the streaming service during the week of March 9-15.

The teen drama / comedy “On My Block” ranked third, which may be a factor in the drop in attendance at Los Angeles schools, which found that their students were not doing a lot of homework.

“Overall, the share of TV streaming in homes has increased at a steady rate almost every week in the past 4 weeks and currently accounts for 23% of all TV views from the week of March 16, “said Nielsen. “In the same week a year ago, it was 14%.”

The study illustrates the accelerated migration to audience of streaming platforms, which has boosted outlets such as Netflix, Hulu and even smaller free streaming services such as Roku, Pluto TV and HBO Now. Cable news and television broadcasts also gained momentum.

Even in the midst of the streaming trend, mainstream television networks, including CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox and others, still attracted more than three-quarters of all consumption.

The Nielsen study did not release visualization data from Disney +, which launched in November and quickly garnered more than 25 million subscribers.

But the survey also found that, among streaming outlets, Netflix’s share has declined.

Netflix’s market share was 29%, with viewers consuming 45.4 billion minutes of content during the week of March 16, up from 36% the same month a year ago.

Google’s YouTube platform captured 20% of the total, or 31.6 billion minutes. Hulu came fourth with 10% of the market, with 15.8 billion minutes broadcast. Amazon Prime held 9% of the market with 14.7 billion minutes of its content broadcast to Prime Video subscribers.

Still, Los Gatos-based Netflix is ​​still the undisputed giant, with nine of the top 10 programs broadcast on the platform.