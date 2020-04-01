“My feeling is that if people want to do it, there is certainly nothing wrong with it. I would say do it,” Trump said on Tuesday. “But use a scarf if you want, you know? Rather than go out and get me a mask or something.”

His comments reflect a growing belief by government officials that more needs to be done to prevent the spread of the virus by infected people who do not have symptoms. Health experts believe that a cloth covering the nose and mouth could prevent the virus from reaching other people.

But new perspectives on the asymptomatic spread of the virus have led to reconsider the recommendations.

“Now we have learned about this disease – and we have always said that we will learn more, we will adjust – and we have learned that there is a good amount of asymptomatic spread and so we have asked the CDC to reconsider whether having more people wearing a mask will prevent the spread of the disease to other people, “American chief doctor Jerome Adams told ABC” Good Morning America “on Wednesday.

Among the issues discussed by the task force and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention were how to teach Americans to wear masks and how to prevent a rush of medical-grade equipment, like N95 respirators, always in short supply for hospitals.

There have also been discussions about the cultural change that the recommendation for masks would represent, since Americans (unlike citizens of some Asian countries) are not used to wearing masks in public.

And it has been considered whether or not to call the recommended masks “masks”. Some suggested that they should simply be referred to as “face covers” or “courtesy masks” to distinguish them from the medical masks that professionals need.

Dr. Anthony Fauci , the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, said he “would be inclined to” recommend that the general public wear masks “if we don’t have the problem of removing masks from health workers who need them” .

While recording the podcast “Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction” on Wednesday, Fauci told CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta that masks would be a “topic of conversation” at the White House.

“Especially now that we get the impression that there is transmission of the infection from an asymptomatic person who does not cough, who does not sneeze, who appears well. Well, how do you think this is going on? ” Said Fauci. “It could very well be an aerosol. Maybe not an aerosol, you know, that lasts for hours. But even the light aerosol you talk to someone about. If that’s the case, we should at least look the data and try to make a decision about it. “

Despite the lack of conclusive evidence that masks prevent the transmission of respiratory disease, some experts have argued that non-medical cloth masks may reduce the risk of transmission.

So far, throughout the pandemic, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised the general public not to use masks unless they are already sick. .

“Something doesn’t have to be 100% effective to be beneficial,” said Fauci.