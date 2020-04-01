“Especially now that we get the impression that there is transmission of the infection from an asymptomatic person who does not cough, who does not sneeze, who appears well. Well, how do you think this is going on? ” Said Fauci.

“It could very well be an aerosol. Maybe not an aerosol, you know, that lasts for hours,” he said. “But even the light aerosol in which you’re talking to someone. If that’s the case, we should at least look at the data and try to make a decision about it.”

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said he wanted the masks produced to be sent to hospitals that needed them, but said Americans “could wear scarves” as an alternative.

“You know, you can use a scarf. A lot of people have scarves and you can use a scarf. A scarf would be fine. My feeling is that if people want to do it, there is certainly nothing wrong with that “, The president said.

“I would say, do it, but use a scarf if you want, rather than going out and getting me a mask or whatever, we make millions and millions of masks.”

He added that “ultimately you will not want to do this” and “you will not have to do it” once the epidemic is under control.

Despite the lack of conclusive evidence that masks prevent the transmission of respiratory disease, some experts have argued that non-medical cloth masks may reduce the risk of transmission.

“Something doesn’t have to be 100% effective to be beneficial,” said Fauci.

So far, throughout the pandemic, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised the general public not to use masks unless they are already sick. .

Public health officials and health professionals have been urging healthy people for weeks not to store the masks, which are now in short supply in some hospitals.

As of Tuesday morning, there were at least 162,000 known cases of the new coronavirus in the United States, and more than 3,000 people died, according to the CNN count.