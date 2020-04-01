The death toll from coronavirus in the United States could reach 100,000 to 240,000 people, even if the guidelines for social distancing are maintained, the White House announced on Tuesday, as President Trump warned of “an approximate period of two weeks”.

Without strict efforts to control the virus or compliance with federal guidelines, the number of deaths from American coronavirus can reach 2.2 million, according to models presented by experts from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx.

“I want every American to be prepared for the tough days ahead,” said President Trump at the task force’s daily press conference. “We are going through two very difficult weeks.”

“Our strength will be tested and our endurance will be tested. But America will respond with love, courage and determination to any test. Now is the time for all Americans to come together and do our part, “said the president.

The coronavirus claimed the lives of more than 3,500 Americans and made another 170,000 sick Tuesday.

President Trump extended the federal social distancing guidelines on Sunday until April 30, as the epidemic continues to spread across the country.

Fauci, the country’s foremost infectious disease expert, called the projections “disappointing” but said “we must be prepared for it”.

“It will be difficult, no one denies that we are currently going through a really difficult period.”

Fauci said on Monday that he anticipates a new coronavirus epidemic will hit the United States in the fall.

