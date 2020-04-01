The President’s grave warning was given against the backdrop of virus models that paint an alarming picture of 100,000 to 240,000 potential deaths – despite measures of social distancing. The two-hour Trump Marathon briefing lacked mainly the self-congratulation and false hopes that characterized his leadership, which was heavily criticized in the crisis, Stephen Collinson writes
.
The president has largely given the stage to his main experts, armed with slides showing the boom in business in New York and New Jersey. Sign of the scale of the crisis, one of the most encouraging moments was the reference to the downward curve of infections in Italy after weeks of agony.
YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED
A:
The WHO says you should only wear one if you’re sick or taking care of a sick person, but U.S. health officials are considering recommending that everyone wear them – a sign that Asia may have been right throughout
. And there is an ongoing debate over the best mask (not to mention a shortage), Jacqueline Howard writes
.
WHAT’S IMPORTANT TODAY
“We are not at war”
In the last sign that no one is safe from the virus, 70 American sailors are infected on an aircraft carrier
. The captain made an urgent appeal to the Pentagon to save the lives of the ship’s crew: “We are not at war. Seafarers do not need to die.”
Deadly day across Europe
France, Spain and Italy each recorded more than 800 deaths yesterday – but there are encouraging signs of slowing cases in Italy.
In the UK, hopes that social distancing measures were starting to reverse the trend were blunted by a record 381 deaths yesterday, including a 13 year old boy in London
. And the government was finally forced to admit that its tests did not measure up.
Can you prosecute a coronavirus?
Tourists who may have contracted the virus due to an epidemic in an Alpine ski resort are trying to do so. Austrian authorities face class action involving up to 2,500 tourists following an epidemic in a popular winter sports destination, Nadine Schmidt writes
.
Fears of food shortages
As farmers enter critical planting and harvesting times, fears are growing that the pandemic may cause devastating food shortages worldwide. Farms need skilled workers to work in the fields and a reliable supply chain to deliver their goods – but the epidemic has put both at risk, Danielle Wiener-Bronner writes
.
ON OUR RADAR
- Wales town gives new meaning to ‘collective immunity’ after a herd of wild goats has invaded its quiet streets.
- The world’s largest lock has a dramatic impact on pollution in India.
- After the end of their shift, doctors turn to social media to fight an “infodemia” inaccurate information.
- Iceland is carrying out large-scale tests on its population. Here’s what they learned.
- From Kennedy’s kitchen to Biden’s basement, candidates adapt to virtual campaigns.
BEST TIPS
How do you manage if someone you know dies from a coronavirus? While social distancing measures bring double trauma, there are still ways to try to comfort yourself, Sandee Lamotte writes
.
- In the absence of human contact, daily video recordings of videoconferences with as many family members as possible can help to share the grief.
- Establishing routines to remember deceased loved ones – by writing letters to them or sharing photos or memories with other family members – can help deal with the loss.
- Even with the most supportive family and friends, you might consider joining a support group. Many therapists make virtual visits.
TODAY’S PODCAST
“It is so unlike anything I have experienced, despite more than 40 years that I have been doing this,” said Anthony Fauci, American infectious disease expert.
Fauci has become one of the most recognizable names in the fight against this pandemic. CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, talks to Fauci about his personal life, his career, and his scientific and political research on his current job. Listen now.
