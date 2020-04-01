You probably already know someone who has lost their job. For millions of newly unemployed (or headed in that direction) Americans, rent, mortgage, or credit card bills are due. Tomorrow.

It is the compensatory crises that hit the country: an unthinkable death toll and the self-inflicted difficulties necessary to prevent the pandemic from spreading even further out of control.

Death toll will peak only in May – or later

Each state has a curve – The expected death toll cited by the federal government is almost impossible to understand.

A model developed by the Institute of Metrology and Health Assessment at the University of Washington draws on information from state and state governments, hospital groups and the World Health Organization. It predicts nearly 84,000 deaths in the United States in August. Almost 16,000 of them will be in New York alone. See the data here

A few weeks before a peak – The model is constantly updated. On Tuesday, he suggested that the United States would not reach its peak of Covid-19 infection for two weeks. This means that, as long as things are bad, they will get worse. This means shortages of beds, ventilators, shortages of medical personnel. There is now a field hospital in Central Park. Where will we see them elsewhere?

A few months before the end – But the vast majority of deaths – perhaps thousands a day for more than a month – will occur after the peak of infection expected in April. California may not reach its peak before the beginning of May. Some states may see very few deaths.

People are out of work

New difficult reality – Employment hit record after 2008 in January . It’s over. It is estimated that 4 million Americans could apply for unemployment this week, breaking the staggering record of more than 3 million Americans who first filed for unemployment last week. California Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that more than 150,000 people in his state had filed for unemployment on Monday alone.

The boost is real – Goldman Sachs now predicts 15% unemployment. This represents an earlier prediction of 9%.

And this 15% unemployment forecast looks bad, but it’s actually better than some forecasts, like that of the Saint-Louis Federal Reserve, than suggested that the U.S. could hit more than 30% unemployment in 2020 .) These forecasts are everywhere on the map in part because it is not at all clear when the economy can even start to rebound, let alone if it can.

I can't follow – Tami Luhby and Kelly Mena of CNN have written about how the onslaught of unemployment is crushing the infrastructure of benefits in the states. It will only get worse.

Rent is still due

First, who owns your home? – If you have lost your job and the mortgage is due and you have not yet started receiving enhanced unemployment benefits – or even if you have – you should call your landlord or company. mortgages for a special exemption. More about it here

Find out if you are protected – Several states – California and New York – have already adopted short-term eviction moratoria. And all loans guaranteed by the federal government now have a moratorium on eviction and foreclosure.

So far, there is no loan repayment leave in the United States. – The financial sector has pushed back an effort to give everyone a temporary leave from a credit report, although some institutions have said they will do it on their own.

Red states, blue cities, a disease

In a wide range of states with Republican governors, many of the largest cities and counties – most of which are run by Democrats – are taking aggressive action to limit economic and social activity. State officials, on the other hand, refuse to impose the highest state-wide standards for fighting the virus.

A growing choir of big city officials in red states like Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas and Missouri are now urging their governors to establish uniform state-wide rules, arguing that the refusal to undermining their local initiatives by increasing the risk of clustering of the disease in neighboring areas – from where it can easily re-infect their populations.