Their cluster brings the country’s total to 44 confirmed cases, said Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.

Some members of the group of singers were already in government quarantine after their return in mid-March from the UK, Museveni said in a television speech on Tuesday.

Two groups from the famous children’s choir returned from touring the UK and Canada two weeks ago, Watoto Church said on Wednesday. in a report

Most of the new positive cases have been detected in travelers returning from the UK, according to the country’s Department of Health. No one who has been to Canada has shown symptoms of the virus, said church leaders.