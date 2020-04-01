Their cluster brings the country’s total to 44 confirmed cases, said Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.
Some members of the group of singers were already in government quarantine after their return in mid-March from the UK, Museveni said in a television speech on Tuesday.
Most of the new positive cases have been detected in travelers returning from the UK, according to the country’s Department of Health. No one who has been to Canada has shown symptoms of the virus, said church leaders.
The two teams, including adult chaperones, were quarantined separately upon their return to Uganda, and some members of the British group were isolated after they began to exhibit “mild symptoms”. The church did not say how many were symptomatic or give details of the cases.
Care has been taken to keep others safe in church-run facilities, which help vulnerable children and families, its leaders said.
Museveni announced additional movement restrictions on Monday, including a complete ban on all vehicle movements except essential services. The president said it was better to take strong precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.
Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/01/africa/watoto-childrens-choir-coronavirus-intl/index.html