CNN is a division of WarnerMedia, along with HBO, Warner Bros, TNT, TBS and other media assets. Kilar will join the company on May 1.
Since then, Stankey and the company have been looking for a new CEO. Kilar was reportedly in the running last month.
Kilar has a streaming oriented resume and a solid reputation in technology and media circles. He spent nine years at Amazon before becoming the founding CEO of Hulu in 2007. Hulu was a collaboration between broadcast television networks at the dawn of the streaming video era.
“Jason’s addition to the talented WarnerMedia family at the launch of HBO Max in May gives us the right management team to strategically position our portfolio of leading brands, world-class talent and rich intellectual property library for growth future, “Stankey said in a statement. Wednesday.
