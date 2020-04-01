CNN is a division of WarnerMedia, along with HBO, Warner Bros, TNT, TBS and other media assets. Kilar will join the company on May 1.

AT&T T (( Kilar will report to John Stankey, current CEO of WarnerMedia, who was promoted last year to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of the parent company of WarnerMedia

Since then, Stankey and the company have been looking for a new CEO. Kilar was reportedly in the running last month.

Netflix NFLX (( Kilar’s appointment reflects the fact that HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s top priority this year. HBO Max is the company’s response to, Disney + and other options in the streaming market. It should be launched in May.