CNN is a division of WarnerMedia, along with HBO, Warner Bros, TNT, TBS and other media assets. Kilar will join the company on May 1.

Kilar will report to John Stankey, current CEO of WarnerMedia, who was promoted last year to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of the parent company of WarnerMedia AT&T ((T).

Since then, Stankey and the company have been looking for a new CEO. Kilar was reportedly in the running last month.

Kilar’s appointment reflects the fact that HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s top priority this year. HBO Max is the company’s response to Netflix ((NFLX), Disney + and other options in the streaming market. It should be launched in May.

Kilar has a streaming oriented resume and a solid reputation in technology and media circles. He spent nine years at Amazon before becoming the founding CEO of Hulu in 2007. Hulu was a collaboration between broadcast television networks at the dawn of the streaming video era.

After six years in Hulu, Kilar served on the boards of several media companies and launched a video startup called Vessel which was sold to Verizon ((VZ).

“Jason’s addition to the talented WarnerMedia family at the launch of HBO Max in May gives us the right management team to strategically position our portfolio of leading brands, world-class talent and rich intellectual property library for growth future, “Stankey said in a statement. Wednesday.

