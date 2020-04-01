You can’t visit Disneyland right now, but you can live where Walt Disney once lived. The former residence of the famous founder of the Palm Springs theme park was put up for sale at $ 1.095 million, according to records.

The one-story house was built in 1962 for Disney and his wife, Lillian, and remained in the family until 2015. Nicknamed “Walt Disney’s Technicolor Dream House,” it dazzles with splashes of bright color and decorations. Disney themed.

The property covers a quarter of an acre in the Indian canyons with views of the golf course and the mountain. After a chic exterior with drought-resistant landscaping, the floor plan opens dramatically through double doors to a lobby with bright red accents and mirrored ceilings.

1/ten The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2/ten The home. (Realtor.com) 3/ten The living room. (Realtor.com) 4/ten The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5/ten The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6/ten The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) seven/ten The guest room. (Realtor.com) 8/ten The backyard. (Realtor.com) 9/ten The patio. (Realtor.com) ten/ten The swimming pool. (Realtor.com)

Four bedrooms – all with en-suite bathrooms – fill the interior of 2,443 square feet. Elsewhere, there is an indoor-outdoor lounge, a dining area, and a kitchen-style kitchen with orange, turquoise, purple, and powder blue walls.

There is a lot of greenery in the back, as hedges and a lawn surround a pool and spa. A covered patio for dining completes the scene.

It is not the only former Disney house to enter the market in recent years. In 2014, Disney’s former French-Norman style spot in Los Feliz went on sale for $ 3.65 million. Its former Westside address was also sold in 2014, which has since been razed to the ground and replaced by a 35,000 square foot mega-home, for $ 74 million.

Disney, who died in 1966 at age 65, was an entrepreneur, host and producer who holds the record for most Oscars at age 22 – in addition to four honors. He created Disney Bros. Studio with his brother Roy in the 1920s and opened Disneyland in Anaheim three decades later.

Michael Erives and Darcey Deetz of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Leaskou Partners hold the list. The home was last traded in 2017 for $ 865,000, according to records.