Roney died on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, reporter Lydia Liebman said in a statement.
“I am saddened to confirm that legendary trumpeter and jazz legend Wallace Roney died due to complications from COVID-19 this morning just before noon,” said Liebman.
“Working with Wallace has been and will remain one of the greatest privileges of my life,” said his publicist. “It was an honor to represent him and to be part of his musical world. I can’t even begin to express how much he will miss me and his music.”
“We are devastated,” wrote Erin Davis, Cheryl Davis and Vince Wilburn, Jr. in a post on the Twitter account dedicated to jazz legend Miles Davis. “Wallace was a global life force in the jazz community.”
“He was loved and mentored by Miles,” said the tweet. “We will miss you Wally. We love you. Peaceful journey.”
Roney won a Grammy in 1994 for the album “A Tribute To Miles” and was nominated for another in 1997.
Roney and Miles Davis performed together at a Montreux Jazz Festival concert in Switzerland led by Quincy Jones, said the tweet from Miles Davis’ Twitter account. Davis died in 1991.
“Roney has long since carved out his own reputation as a true modernist. He will be sorely missed,” said a tweet from the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, calling Roney a “singular trumpeter”.
Roney’s family is planning a memorial service “once this pandemic is over,” said his publicist.
