Roney died on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, reporter Lydia Liebman said in a statement.

“I am saddened to confirm that legendary trumpeter and jazz legend Wallace Roney died due to complications from COVID-19 this morning just before noon,” said Liebman.

“Working with Wallace has been and will remain one of the greatest privileges of my life,” said his publicist. “It was an honor to represent him and to be part of his musical world. I can’t even begin to express how much he will miss me and his music.”

“We are devastated,” wrote Erin Davis, Cheryl Davis and Vince Wilburn, Jr. in a post on the Twitter account dedicated to jazz legend Miles Davis. “Wallace was a global life force in the jazz community.”