What was most revealing about the photo was not the look of concern on the leaders’ faces – it was the fact that the men appeared to be closer to each other than the meter (three feet) dictated by current standards of social distancing. in parts of Europe.

Some residents of the city-state are carefully protected – Pope Francis, who is in his forties with a lung damaged by an infection in his twenties, has been tested twice negative for the new coronavirus. He is far from anyone who could be infected with the virus, says the Vatican press office, and he takes his meals in his private quarters and uses a hand sanitizer before and after meeting with guests.

But the precautions seem much more lax for church workers in the lower ranks. The Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith told employees to go to the office to prevent documents, files, and archives from leaving the office, an employee told The Associated Press last week. Other offices, such as Propaganda Fide, require their employees to come twice a week for the same reason.

A source inside the Vatican provided CNN with photos of full parking lots and long lines of cars outside the main doors of Santa Anna, packed with workers waiting to come to work.

The source told CNN that many of those entering the Vatican are there to shop at the private supermarket and pharmacy, making it difficult for residents to do their shopping themselves.

The source also sent photos of nuns living in convents outside Vatican City lining up for the Vatican supermarket and pharmacy, despite confirmed epidemics in two Roman convents. There are no thermal scanners and stores do not require customers to wear masks or gloves, although many do.

On the other hand, just outside the walls of the Vatican, the whole city of Rome has been blocked since March 10 and all non-essential work has been prohibited. Anyone who challenges the foreclosure faces fines of up to € 3,000. Anyone traveling through the city of Rome to work inside the Vatican is required to carry a letter stating that their work is essential.

The Vatican press office has confirmed that the Pope is still holding private meetings and audiences. Many offices of the Holy See still operate within the sovereign city-state. But the lack of locking sends a curious message, especially when you consider the older priests who dominate the population inside the walls. So far, six cases have been confirmed at the Vatican.

Although only a small number of cases have been diagnosed, the Vatican City is among the highest per capita virus cases.

The Vatican City resident also told CNN that the Swiss guards, who are de facto the soldiers of the city-state, were informed that they could not wear masks in order to “not scare” the other residents.

“I watch the cars line up outside the Vatican, waiting to pass the security checks of the Swiss guards before their drivers are forced to register at the offices,” the source wrote.

“Or maybe they just come to pick up a few things from the supermarket or the pharmacy. Normality is breathtaking. Breathtaking, because everyone who enters by car or on foot breathes dangerously close to the young guards Swiss, then again when they cross the second security point of the Vatican, the gendarmes, none of whom is armed with gloves or even a face mask, even less a thermal scanner. ”

The two security forces live in communal barracks in the Vatican. “The recent massive outbreaks in Roman convents should be a warning, but so far this has not been heard,” said the source.

The resident complained to the highest officials that the lack of locking-in jeopardized Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI because of his advanced age and his potential vulnerability if he were to contract the new coronavirus. For now, however, the source considers Benedict XVI to be “the safest person in the whole city” – no visitor can enter or leave his private residence.

The source also indicates that although mass is prohibited outside the walls of the Vatican City, masses are regularly organized for residents and employees inside Saint Peter’s Basilica, closed to the general public. Residents are also allowed to walk around the church and pray in chapels.

On Monday, the Italian newspaper La Stampa reported that the Vatican had ordered 700 Covid-19 test kits. The Vatican press office did not confirm the story.

Last week, Pope Francis stood alone in the middle of Saint Peter’s Square to deliver an extraordinary prayer from Urbi and Orbi to “respond to the pandemic”, even if, by all means, he does not practice what he preaches in his own backyard.