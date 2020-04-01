“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we cannot take care of our most reliable asset – our sailors,” wrote Captain Brett Crozier in a note to the Pacific Navy Flotte, three US defense officials confirmed to CNN.

“The spread of the disease continues and is accelerating,” he added.

“Decisive action is necessary. Removing the majority of the personnel from an American nuclear aircraft carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure,” he wrote in the note. “This is a necessary risk. It will allow the aircraft carrier and the air wing to get back on the road as quickly as possible while ensuring the health and safety of our sailors. Keeping more than 4,000 young men and women in aboard the TR is an unnecessary risk and faith breaks with the sailors entrusted to our care. “

The commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet declined to say how many sailors aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier had tested positive for the coronavirus, but said no one had been hospitalized.

“What I’m going to tell you is that I don’t have hospitalized sailors, I don’t have ventilated sailors, I don’t have sailors in critical condition, no sailors in ICU on the Theodore Roosevelt, “Admiral John Aquilino told reporters.

Asked about Crozier’s letter, Aquilino said: “We welcome the comments. … We want to make sure we understand exactly what the field leader needs.”

“We are on the same sheet of music and I am really trying to make it happen faster but there are certain constraints around which we operate,” said Aquilino, saying that the captain of the ship wanted to see a rhythm faster than what was currently location.

A problem delaying the process is the lack of capacity to house, isolate and quarantine the sailors in Guam, where the ship is currently in port, which the admiral said the Navy was trying to alleviate.

When asked about the letter, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told CBS on Tuesday: “Well, I haven’t had a chance to read this letter, read it in detail. Again, I’m going to count on the navy chain of command to go there to assess the situation and to make sure that they provide the captain and crew with all the support they need to get the sailors healthy and put the ship at sea. “

“The commander of Theodore Roosevelt alerted leaders of the Pacific fleet on Sunday evening to the persistent difficulties in isolating the virus,” a US Navy official told CNN.

“The captain pleaded for more crew members to be accommodated in better isolation,” added the official.

A second navy official said the number of cases of coronavirus on board the carrier had exceeded 70 as of Tuesday morning, added that the navy expected this figure to increase.

The epidemic seems to be escalating rapidly. A week ago, the Pentagon confirmed that three sailors on the Roosevelt had tested positive and that that number had risen to 25 two days later. Since then, the number of cases has almost tripled. A US defense official told CNN on Monday that a second US aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, was also facing a “handful” of positive cases.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly told CNN’s John King on Tuesday that he was aware of the letter and that the Navy was trying to get the sailors off the ship.

“I heard about Captain Crozier’s letter this morning, I know that our command organization has known about it or for about 24 hours and we have been working for seven days to move these sailors from the ship and take them to accommodation. in Guam. The problem is, Guam doesn’t have enough beds right now and had to speak to the government there to see if we can get hotel space, create tent-like facilities, “said Modly.

“We do not disagree with the (commander) on this ship and we do it in a very methodical way because it is not the same as a cruise ship, this ship has armaments on it, it has planes on it we have to be able to fight fires if there are fires on board the ship we have to operate a nuclear power plant so there are a lot of things we need to do on this ship that make it a little different and unique, but we manage it and work on it, “he added.

“We are very involved in this area, we are very concerned about it and we are taking all appropriate measures,” said Modly.

However, despite the large number of cases on board, senior US military officials have insisted that the ship is capable of fulfilling its missions.

“If this ship were to sail today for combat, it is ready to sail now if it needed it,” Maj. Gen. Jeff Taliaferro, deputy director of state operations, told reporters on Monday. joint major.

“Appropriate measures are taken for people who test positive,” he added.

The carrier is in port during a visit to Guam which, according to the military, had been scheduled previously.

Crozier gave a more optimistic tone in an article published on the ship’s Facebook page on Monday, saying that “the sailors are in a good mood and face this new challenge with a level of professionalism that I expect from such an incredible team. and resilient. “