It was a clear message from a president who spent weeks minimizing the severity of the virus and questioning its potential impact in the United States.

Trump did not downplay what has become the most serious public health crisis in decades in his remarks on Tuesday. Instead, he informed the Americans that darker days may still be ahead.

“I want every American to be prepared for the difficult days ahead. We are going through two very difficult weeks,” said Trump.

He spoke at a White House press conference to officially re-issue national coronavirus guidelines after Trump – facing disastrous models showing hundreds of thousands of potential U.S. deaths, polls indicate support for distancing social and calamitous scenes in New York hospitals – determined another 30 days were needed to avoid a disaster.

After his speech, senior health officials from the Trump task force presented a series of slides showing their role models on how social distancing measures could help potentially prevent millions of deaths.

But in a disastrous prediction, Dr. Deborah Birx said that even if federal guidelines are followed precisely, up to 240,000 deaths could still occur.

Officials quickly stated that they did not accept this figure as predetermined. But the model has laid bare the potential devastation that the epidemic could inflict.

“We have to prepare,” Dr Anthony Fauci, another senior medical expert on the Trump team, told reporters. “We continue to see things going up. We cannot be discouraged by this because mitigation actually works and will work.”

Not all Trump advisers supported the decision to extend the removal guidelines, and some have privately questioned the models that his health advisers used to convince him that efforts to removal was necessary, said several people familiar with the subject. Trump faced intense pressure from business leaders and some conservative economists to reopen parts of the country before finally speaking out.

In the midst of the internal debate on whether to reduce social distancing efforts, some aides recommended that the president extend them for only another 15 days, but health counselors argued that a month was necessary, said people familiar with the discussions. Trump has told his staff that it would be better to relax the guidelines sooner than expected rather than having to extend them again.

The guidelines are expected to last until April 30.

Trump explained that his decision was necessary to potentially protect millions of lives. To this end, Trump and the coronavirus task force explored their models in more detail using graphics and information at the daily late afternoon daily press briefing in the White House on Tuesday.

These predictions do not have universal support inside the White House. Some skeptics of the Trump team remain concerned that Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci have stockpiled models that could be fake.

Epidemiological models are based on assumptions and cannot, by their nature, always be 100% accurate. Much of the spread of the virus remains unknown, particularly with persistent problems getting Americans tested.

Trump himself seemed concerned about another figure – 2.2 million – at the Sunday briefing. An earlier UK study predicted this number of potential deaths in the United States if mitigation efforts were not taken seriously.

Tuesday marks the expiration of the initial 15-day period for the federal social distancing guidelines that Trump announced earlier in March. He announced on Sunday that the guidelines would be extended by 30 days but said there could be changes.

“We will finalize these plans and provide a summary of our results, supporting the data and the strategy for the American people,” Trump said on Sunday. “So we will have a lot of meetings between the two, but we will have a very important statement made Tuesday, probably Tuesday evening, on all the conclusions, all the data and the reasons why we are doing things the way we are doing them.

The team also plans to clarify the measures taken to increase testing and surveillance for coronavirus cases in different states, a key element in containing the spread. Health experts have warned that without proper testing, it is impossible to know how many people have been infected and which areas are better off.

Contact tracing – the practice of figuring out who an infected person may have interacted with the mind – also requires robust testing efforts, and this is another step that experts have deemed necessary to contain the virus.

Speaking on CNN, Fauci said on Tuesday that social distancing measures are bringing some initial results.

“We are starting to see that it has a mitigating effect,” he said.

“I don’t want to put too much stock on it because you don’t want to get too confident, you just want to keep pushing in what you’re doing,” added Fauci. “You are starting to see that the daily increases are not on this steep slope, they are starting to eventually flatten out.”

Fauci and Birx presented Trump with the models showing between 100,000 and 200,000 dead at an Oval Office meeting on Sunday that seemed to resonate and helped him finalize his decision.

“He looked at them, understood them, and he shook his head and said,” I guess we have to do it, “said Fauci.

CNN also reported on Monday morning that Trump had been struck by serious footage of the Elmhurst hospital in Queens, near where he grew up, showing hospital workers inundated with coronavirus cases. The scene helped consolidate his decision that further removal measures were necessary to prevent the spread of the disease.

The poll presented to Trump also helped him determine that asking Americans to stay away from crowded workplaces or schools wouldn’t necessarily be unpopular.

As Trump codifies the extension of the guidelines, he and his advisers weigh another recommendation with potential political fallout: that Americans wear masks or other face covers, a reversal of previous federal directives that indicated that such a step was not necessary.

Trump appeared open to the idea at Monday’s press conference, but said he has no plans to give the mask a long-term mandate.

“I could see something like this happening over a period of time. But I hope it will be a very limited period of time,” he said.

Fauci told CNN on Tuesday that there would be talk of a “very active discussion” by the task force.