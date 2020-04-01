WASHINGTON – The Republican Governor of Maryland on Tuesday rejected President Trump’s claims that there was no problem with coronavirus testing in the United States, saying, “It’s just not true.”

Larry Hogan, who is also president of the National Governors Association, criticized Trump’s claims that he had not heard of the COVID-19 test shortages for “several weeks” during an interview with NPR.

“President Trump hinted that the testing problems were over. They have been corrected. This is no longer a problem, ”said Rachel Martin, NPR host.

“Yeah, it’s just not true,” said Hogan. “I mean, I know they’ve taken some steps to create new tests, but they’re not actually produced and distributed in the states.”

“So it’s something aspiring, and they took – they have new things in the works, but they’re not actually on the street, and it is – no state has enough tests,” said he said about the administration.

In a call to governors on Monday, Trump denied being aware of the shortage tests, several rural governors, including Democratic Senate candidate Steve Bullock of Montana, warned that their states were facing critical shortages.

“I haven’t heard from any tests for weeks,” said Trump, before telling the governors to call if they needed anything, according to the audio obtained by CBS News.

The president unveiled a rapid coronavirus test on Monday evening which will produce a diagnosis in five minutes. Authorities want to make it widely available within the next month.

Hogan said it was important to “get the facts out.”

“And we listen to the smart team, the coronavirus team, the vice president and ambassador Birx and Anthony Fauci and people like that who provide factual information on a daily basis.”

The interview comes one day after Hogan issued a three-month residence order when the number of coronavirus cases exceeded 1,400.