WASHINGTON – President Trump says people can “wear a scarf” on their faces if they want to avoid getting the coronavirus.

“You know, you can use a scarf,” Trump said at a White House press conference. “Many people have scarves. And you can use a scarf. A scarf would be fine. “

Trump said Monday he would “take a look” at former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb recommendation that people consider wearing masks. But on Tuesday, Trump said the White House coronavirus task force member, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told him not to encourage the widespread use of masks.

“We make millions and millions of masks. But we want them to go to hospitals. I mean, one of the things that Dr. Fauci told me today is that we don’t want not that they compete – we don’t want everyone to compete with hospitals, where we really need them, “said Trump.

Authorities, including general surgeon Jerome Adams, have previously stated that ordinary people must not wear masks because they are not effective due to improper use. Critics have said that officials should be honest that scarcity has driven this orientation.

In some regions, such as Hong Kong and Taiwan, wearing the universal mask in public is said to have prevented large-scale epidemics.

Trump said on Tuesday that he remained open while wearing the mask.

“My feeling is that if people want to do it, there is certainly no harm in it,” said Trump. “But I would say, do it, but use a scarf if you want, rather than going out and taking a mask or whatever.”

Trump added, “So you can use scarves, you can use something else on your face. It doesn’t have to be a mask, but it’s not a bad idea, at least for a period of time. “

There are approximately 185,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University follow-up project. Almost 4,000 of these people died.