David Bramante, the owner of the West Newton Theater in Newton, Massachusetts, stands at the door of the theater on March 27. Bramante had to close the theater due to the coronavirus pandemic. Suzanne Kreiter / The Boston Globe / Getty Images

Small business owners will be able to apply for loans to cope with the economic downturn triggered by Covid-19 on a first-come, first-served basis starting on Friday as part of the recently adopted stimulus package.

The payroll program is designed to provide $ 349 billion in repayable loans to small businesses to help them maintain the wage bill for employees, pay rent or interest on their mortgages, pay utilities or cover other overhead costs, according to administration officials. Businesses should receive their checks within three weeks of their request, administration officials said.

Borrowers will be charged 0.5% interest as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to provide financing for small businesses to keep them running during the current downturn, according to the Treasury Department.

The new legislation also provides for “generous” processing fees paid by the government to facilitate these loans to banks and other lenders prompted to issue the loans, administration officials said on Tuesday.

Administration officials hope the loans will help small businesses cope with the wage bill and cover overheads, encourage large companies to keep employees on the payroll, provide stronger unemployment insurance for laid-off workers and will protect the distressed industries that are essential to the country and the country. Economic security.

All loan payments will be deferred for six months and will receive a 100% guarantee from the Small Business Administration.