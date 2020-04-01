The Trump administration has said it will ban most foreign nationals from entering the United States if they have been to China within 14 days of their arrival. Around the world, most air carriers have frozen or discontinued direct flights from Beijing, Shanghai and other Chinese cities after WHO declared the coronavirus a global health emergency. Ramy Inocencio reports from the airport in the capital of Beijing where travelers are rare.
Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/trump-considers-further-precautions-travel-restrictions-over-coronavirus-panic/