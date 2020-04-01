This company has found an effective way to help the coronavirus pandemic.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has announced its goal of donating 100,000 smoothies across the country to healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. The brand calls promotion the “Campaign In It Together”.

In a press release, the company confirmed that it has already donated approximately 20,000 smoothies in 20 states. According to the press release, the brand focuses on supporting the local communities where its franchise owners and workers “live and work”.

“In cafes across the country, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe family is working tirelessly to support our local communities, who are currently facing unprecedented hardship,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “Our safety depends on the selfless and hard work of our local health workers and our first responders and we want to help them in any way possible. The 100K Smoothie Gift is a simple but compelling example of how we can show our gratitude and make them smile, one sip at a time. “

In order to reach its goal, the company asked each of its cafes to donate at least 100 smoothies to local health workers and first responders.

Nick Crouch, multi-unit franchisee and CEO of DYNE Hospitality Group, said, “As a small business owner, I am grateful for the opportunity to show our local first responders and our health workers who will beyond us every day. Even if it is only on a small scale, we want them to know that we appreciate their hard work that we are all in the same boat! “