The most prestigious cycling race in the world takes place every year in France and sometimes in the surrounding countries. One of the most supreme tests of sport endurance, the event is also anchored in French culture and society, millions of fans will line the roads to watch the Tour.

This may explain why the organizers have remained discreet about how the tour – which should start in Nice on June 27 – could be affected by the new epidemic of coronavirus, which stopped Europe.

ASO, the sports group that organizes the Tour de France, declined to comment on this year’s race schedule, but the Kazakh Astana team asked if it should go ahead.

“In my opinion, we can only continue these great competitions if the whole crisis is resolved,” team director and former professional cyclist Dmitriy Fofonov told CNN Sport.

“And that should be resolved not only in France but around the world, because all the teams have athletes from around the world.

“Even without (the) audience, we travel with many athletes and staff during the Tour. If only one of them is infected with the virus, the health of everyone on the Tour is in danger.

“As team leaders, we cannot take any risks. Sometimes you have to take a step back before you can move forward again.”

The NTT Pro Cycling team echoed this sentiment.

“We will diligently follow the respective race organizers and the UCI advisers and look forward to the resumption of the racing calendar in due course on their instructions; but of course our first priority is the global COVID pandemic – 19 and stand in solidarity with those affected around the world. “

Unlike other sports, the Tour does not depend on the sale of tickets to make it financially viable. But the sight of exuberant fans lining the roads of rural France is what makes it so unique.

“It wouldn’t be the Tour without the fans,” said Geraint Thomas, 2018 champion, at the Telegraph after the end of the Paris-Nice race without spectators.

“Paris-Nice is Paris-Nice and the Tour is the Tour. It would be much more difficult to keep Tour fans away than at Paris-Nice.”

“Urgent battle”

After starting in Nice, this year’s route crosses France before ending on the Champs-Elysées in Paris on July 19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 45,000 cases of coronavirus in France, with non-essential public places closed since March 14.

Maracineanu said last week that it is “too early” to comment on how the Tour could be affected by the virus given the “urgent battle” the country is waging.

In the meantime, the teams continue to best prepare for the tour with the facilities closed and the rules of social isolation in place.

“All we are planning for the moment is that the Tour de France is going according to plan,” Ralph Denk, BORA-Hansgrohe team director, told CNN Sport.

“Even (even if) the fans are the soul of our sport, we would be fully motivated to participate in the Tour without (the supporters present) if this guarantees a safe race for everyone.

“At the moment, all the runners are alone at home to train … Our coaches are in regular contact with them and, as usual, everyone receives individual training plans.”

The Astana outfit by Fofonov, who, like a number of other teams, retired from racing earlier this month in the middle of the coronavirus, is in the same boat with riders who train alone.

“Some can still go out, some have to stay inside at all times,” said Fofonov. “As always, they receive an individual training plan from our coaches. The only difference this time is that no one knows when they will start again.”

The Giro d’Italia has already been postponed after the Hungarian government announced that it could not host the opening phases in early May, while the Vuelta a Espana is still scheduled to run from August 14 to September 6.

Last year, Egan Bernal was crowned the first Colombian to win the Tour de France and the youngest in more than a century.