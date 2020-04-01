Notice that I said “most” of the voices. Because, well, Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson is still there.
“Imagine the potential psychological and human toll if this stop continues indefinitely, unemployment reaches 20% or more, as some predict now, and we are sinking into a deep recession or depression …
“… In addition to the current human toll, future generations will have to take this tab.
“Every untimely death is a tragedy, but death is an inevitable part of life. More than 2.8 million people die each year – almost 7,700 a day. The 2017-2018 flu season was exceptionally bad, with 61,000 deaths attributed to it. Can you imagine the panic if these mortality statistics were attributed to a new virus and reported non-stop? “
OK.
But there is a massive difference between premature death from things like cancer or accident and premature death from coronavirus. The former are not avoidable. The latter (mainly) is.
Unless you are a front-line health worker or do some other work that requires you to interact with people who have the virus or who may have been exposed to the virus, there is a good chance that by simply staying in and around your home, you can not only keep yourself healthy but also prevent the virus from spreading in your community, city, state or state.
Here’s how I know: we tried that! Until two weeks ago, our elected leaders – President Donald Trump, the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio and others – told us that as long as we wash our hands a lot and usually stay at home gap, we would be fine.
So even if we maintain current practices of social distancing, almost twice the number of people will die than those who died during the worst flu season in modern history. If we relaxed these measures, we could see millions of deaths from the coronavirus alone.
There is simply no way to justify a reduction in the principles of social distance when these statistics look you in the face. Which at best makes what Johnson does strange and at worst irresponsible.
