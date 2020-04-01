Notice that I said “most” of the voices. Because, well, Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson is still there.

“Imagine the potential psychological and human toll if this stop continues indefinitely, unemployment reaches 20% or more, as some predict now, and we are sinking into a deep recession or depression …

“… In addition to the current human toll, future generations will have to take this tab.

“Every untimely death is a tragedy, but death is an inevitable part of life. More than 2.8 million people die each year – almost 7,700 a day. The 2017-2018 flu season was exceptionally bad, with 61,000 deaths attributed to it. Can you imagine the panic if these mortality statistics were attributed to a new virus and reported non-stop? “

OK.

So here’s the problem: it’s true that death comes for all of us. And that some people – damn, a lot of people – die before they reach the average American life expectancy ( 78.6 years , if you are wondering).

But there is a massive difference between premature death from things like cancer or accident and premature death from coronavirus. The former are not avoidable. The latter (mainly) is.

Unless you are a front-line health worker or do some other work that requires you to interact with people who have the virus or who may have been exposed to the virus, there is a good chance that by simply staying in and around your home, you can not only keep yourself healthy but also prevent the virus from spreading in your community, city, state or state.

Johnson does not seem to understand this critical difference. Nor does he seem to see why his proposal to keep social distancing in place while reopening a bunch of the economy – “rather than announcing general closings and drawing up lists of” essential “businesses that can stay open, let’s say make lists of “nonessential” companies that are at risk of spreading coronaviruses, ” he writes – just won’t work.

Here’s how I know: we tried that! Until two weeks ago, our elected leaders – President Donald Trump, the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio and others – told us that as long as we wash our hands a lot and usually stay at home gap, we would be fine.

On March 10, there were 1,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States. Tuesday morning – only three weeks later – there were over 160,000 . What Johnson’s approaching doesn’t work. Period.

Then there is the digital side of Johnson’s argument. While we’ve been on this road with him before – when he said that the coronavirus would be fatal only for 3.4% of the population (aka 11 million people) – we apparently have to bring it down.

Johnson argues in the opinion letter that 2.8 million people die each year in the United States and 61,000 died from the flu alone in 2017-2018. OK of course. Now consider that the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci say that deaths from the only coronavirus in the United States could be between 100,000 and 200,000 even if we continue with the current social distancing guidelines that are in place. And that Trump said recently on Sunday evening that he was shown models that 2.2 million Americans could die if the guidelines on social isolation are considerably relaxed.

So even if we maintain current practices of social distancing, almost twice the number of people will die than those who died during the worst flu season in modern history. If we relaxed these measures, we could see millions of deaths from the coronavirus alone.

There is simply no way to justify a reduction in the principles of social distance when these statistics look you in the face. Which at best makes what Johnson does strange and at worst irresponsible.