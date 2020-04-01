A technology company monitors smartphone data and classifies American provinces a “Social Distance Scoreboard” as the US authorities urge residents to socially isolate and slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Unacast, which describes itself as an “award winning location and analytics company”, said on its website that data is being collected from “tens of millions” of mobile phones. It released scoreboard last week.

The interactive, color-coded chart is broken down by state and county. It is updated daily relative to how far people travel to each location now and how much they traveled before the COVID-19 was unloaded.

Founder and Unacast Managing Director Thomas Walle said that the company selected a measurement based on a variety of statistics after some testing.

“The meter correlates well with the number of confirmed cases: the more cases are confirmed, the greater the reduction in average driving distance at county level,” he wrote.

Galveston County, Texas, received a B rating for its residents from “a 30 to 40 percent reduction in average distance traveled.”

Meanwhile, South Carolina’s Chester County, south of Charleston, received an F of less than 10 percent.

Galveston has seen 70 confirmed cases, while Chester has only two according to the scoreboard.

New York City cities, with a total of more than 37,000 cases, received more than 40 percent reduction in class A travel.

Unacast reports that its COVID-19 surveillance equipment does not recognize persons, equipment or households. It provides data ‘pro bono’ for the benefit of public health experts, legislators, businesses and others.

The Sacramento Bee was evaluated Scoreboard data from California and reported that people in low-income rural provinces cut dramatically less than people in affluent urban areas.

But the effects of the virus have spread throughout the country as the White House and individual states issue guidelines and regulations to prevent it from spreading. Many of them ask Americans to isolate themselves, avoid unnecessary travel and keep their hands and frequently used surfaces clean.

“If you feel sick, stay home,” the latest Trump administration guidelines call for.

On Tuesday night there were at least 184,183 confirmed cases in the United States. At least 3,721 have died from the virus in the country.