This could mean an overabundance of supplies so epic that the world will soon run out of space to store all the barrels of unnecessary oil.

“The market is starting to signal that not only is there no demand for this crude oil, but that there could be nowhere to go,” said Jeff Wyll, senior energy analyst at Neuberger Berman .

In other words, storage facilities, refineries, terminals, ships and pipelines could eventually reach capacity, which has not happened since 1998, according to Goldman Sachs.

Price in difficulty in some corners of the oil market shows that investors are starting to risk that could happen soon.

Although oil prices such as West Texas Intermediate and Brent are trading north of $ 20 a barrel, some regional prices have recently plunged into single-digit territory. This is particularly true for raw landlocked materials where access to storage is even more difficult.

“The demand is decreasing so quickly relative to the supply that very soon, the main problem for many producers will not be whether they can secure an operating profit, but rather whether they can find an outlet for their crude “JBC Energy analysts wrote in a report on Tuesday. .

A storage option: load all this extra crude on ships. JBC said that around 20% of the world’s fleet of very large crude oil carriers (VLCC) could become floating storage. But even that would not absorb the excess.

In April, some 6 million barrels per day of “homeless crude” may literally have nowhere to go, according to JBC, a figure that would reach 7 million barrels per day in May.

Negative oil prices

This glut of oil creates a scenario where some obscure qualities of oil have already fallen below zero. For example, a Wyoming crude was recently offered to negative 19 cents per barrel, Bloomberg News reported last week.

The reduction in storage capacity means that oil producers in some cases have to pay someone just to remove the barrels.

“The price is trying to go to a level to force companies to keep oil in the ground. If it has to go negative to encourage this behavior, then it will,” said Wyll de Neuberger.

Brent, the world benchmark, is probably protected against this because its price is located on an island in the North Sea where tank storage is accessible. But other qualities of crude are located far from water.

The WTI, however, is 500 miles from the water. This is why Goldman’s Currie has stated that WTI, in particular WTI Midland and Western Canadian Select of Canada “can become negative”.

Oil prices below zero are certainly bizarre, but there is limited priority in the energy market.

Last year, US natural gas prices in west Texas traded in negative territory for more than two weeks because there weren’t enough pipelines to transport the gas, Reuters reported.

“Mother of all market surpluses”

But even then, negative natural gas prices did not really deter production. This is because natural gas from West Texas was largely a byproduct of oil pumped from the Permian Basin. The oil companies were ready to take a loss on natural gas to get what was then a barrel of precious oil.

With the collapse in oil prices, oil has lost more than two-thirds of its value since the peak in January.

Now, oil companies in the United States are starting to make the painful decision to “stop” production, albeit reluctantly.

Physical constraints have forced at least 900,000 barrels a day into announced “closings,” according to Goldman Sachs, who noted that the actual number is likely to be higher and is “increasing by the hour.”

Rystad Energy said the “mother of all oil market surpluses” will force major production shutdowns in April and May. Older and less productive oil wells are likely to be closed first.

Chevron CVX (( Even the largest American oil companies say they will cut their spending and production., for example, announced last week its intention to reduce expenses by 30% and lowered its production targets in the Permian by 20%.

Ultimately, the industry could lose up to 5 million barrels per day of oil supply capacity, said Goldman Sachs.

Will this pave the way for an oil shock?

Of course, the low demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic will not last forever.

Finally, the airlines will get back in the air and start buying jet fuel. American drivers will buy more gas when they return to work.

But at this point, the oil industry may not produce as much oil as before due to the closure of wells. The oil glut of today could suddenly turn into the oil shortage of tomorrow, pushing prices “well above” $ 55 next year, said Jeffrey Currie, raw materials manager for Goldman Sachs.

“This will ultimately create an inflationary oil supply shock of historic proportions,” wrote Currie.