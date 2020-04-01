Part 10 of a series analyzing the New York Knicks

Knicks leader Elfrid Payton is back in his hometown of New Orleans, doing a lot of racing to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic.

Payton runs every morning on the flat terrain of the Big Easy, running like he did in his 45 games in orange and blue this season.

When the 6’3 ” Payton was not injured, he was the Knicks’ leader, performing very well in victories with penetration, dishes and interceptions.

With his deceptively strong season, Payton has become general manager Scott Perry’s best free agent – a $ 8 million one-year contract with a team option for 2021-2022. Perry helped bring Payton to Orlando in a draft night swap after the 76ers made Payton a lottery pick in 2014.

“I just think the team was a significantly better basketball team with him in good health,” said an NBA source linked to the Knicks. “He was out during this terrible time. He just brings defensive tenacity, an attacking rhythm and a veteran skill to the team. “

Former coach David Fizdale will still wonder “what if” Payton hadn’t stretched his hamstrings in the fourth game of the season. Payton missed the next 17 games and made a rusty comeback in a Denver rout on December 5.

Fizdale was beaten the next day with the Knicks at 4-18. Knicks owner James Dolan has completely ruled out Payton’s absence.

Interim coach Mike Miller reaped the benefits of Payton. The Knicks’ attacking score with Payton on the ground is 110.7 (15th in the league). Without Payton, the odds are 103.4, which would kill them last.

The Payton effect has only strengthened over the season. Since February, Payton has averaged 12.3 points, 8.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 14 games the Knicks were 7-7. He even posted a triple-double.

Yet there is no guarantee that new President Leon Rose will exercise an $ 8 million team option. That Payton is a client of the Creative Artists Agency, whose main agent is Aaron Mintz, does no harm. Rose headed the CAA basketball department until she joined the Knicks last month. Payton is only 26 years old.

Even with young Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr. locked up for next season, the Knicks aim to add a leader in the draft or free agency. One of the best free agency candidates is Toronto grinder Fred VanVleet, an NBA champion from Wichita State.

While Payton is perhaps one of the most underrated point leaders in the game, his glaring weakness – 3-point shooting – cannot be overlooked. Payton has shot a miserable 20.3% this season and 28% for his career.

“I like Payton, but I didn’t like his reluctance to improve his shooting early in his career,” said ex-Knick and longtime Raptors broadcaster Leo Rautins. “It made him back off. The big difference between him and Fred entered a winning environment and had to fight.

“Payton entered the league a high choice, was not held responsible and, to some extent, felt entitled. In addition, playing in teams in difficulty and for several coaches has slowed his growth. I always think that if he wants it enough, in the right environment, he can be a solid point on the bench for a good team. “

Payton’s ability to penetrate at will convinced Miller to start him. Miller cherishes the guards who can touch the paint, and Payton continued his strong chemistry with former Pelicans teammate Julius Randle.

With Payton on the field, 55.6% of the Knicks’ shots fell in the paint. It is the highest ratio in the league. With Payton on the sidelines, only 43.7% of their points fell in the paint.

If Payton has not been injured, Fizdale can still be employed.