Rhea Ripley draws strength from her scars.

When the female champion NXT was younger, she cut herself. She said it was a way of dealing with bullying and dealing with those around her, making fun of her intelligence, her body and her dream of being a wrestler.

Some of these little scars from a “very dark” period of his life are still visible on his wrist and thighs. They serve a different purpose now that the 23-year-old Australian and the very first WWE female champion in the UK continues to rise in the business.

“I still feel like I slip in from time to time, but I find that if I look at the scars I have had since that time, it helps me to remember that I went through all of this and I could overcome” said Ripley in a telephone interview. “And I think it’s really special in how I know I can keep going and keep doing what I love and I have people in my life who are going to help me overcome everything I have to overcome at that time. … I have fans for me and I legitimately work the work that I dreamed of since my childhood and I have to remember it sometimes. “

Ripley defends his championship against Charlotte Flair at the two-day WrestleMania 36 on April 4 and 5 (7 p.m. WWE Network, Fox Sports App). It will be the first time that an NXT title will appear on the show. She was told early on that she would never be in WWE, let alone this prominent position.

The doubts came from friends and family, calling him “silly” and telling him to get into karate. Her mom finally came along and was very supportive of Ripley’s dream which started with seeing a match between Ric Flair and Triple H and taking her to the biggest show in WWE – continuing to “prove that people are wrong”.

“To know that I’m going to WrestleMania 36 to face Charlotte Flair and put my NXT championship at stake is just crazy,” she said. “I’m so, so excited. Man, I’m going to cry afterwards. I know that.”

His journey was not easy.

Ripley tried WWE at 17 and went to Japan after being asked to return when she was 21. Ripley sported long blonde hair and a completely different character at the first Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017. She decided to finally put on screen a more faithful version of Rhea Ripley for her second participation in the tournament a year later. Her hair, her ring attire and her attitude have all changed, giving way to the hard leather wrestler and punk rock we see today.

“It was like, I’m going to do it,” said Ripley, who called Flair after defeating Shayna Baszler for the NXT title in December. “You can tell me to do this, but I’ll do it [instead]. “

Another thing she needed to pass was to do specials. It was not easy for her. Ripley grew up afraid of speaking in public, saying, “my palms are sweating and my mouth is dry and I forget how to speak and forget how to read.” She remembers that her classmates mumbled among themselves as she struggled before the laughter started.

“It’s always terrifying [today]Said Ripley. “It’s always absolutely terrifying.”

She dedicates her time to the WWE Performance Center, practicing her profession, as helping her to overcome these fears. Ripley learned to keep control in front of a crowd.

“Because I speak too fast and I start to stuff my words, I start to mumble and stutter,” she said. “I just have to remember to slow down.”

One thing she said to WWE that won’t let her change her look is to get an upper body tattoo. Ripley, however, has a lot of ideas on what she would like to get, including arm sleeves and tattoos on her stomach, back and “breasts”.

“One day,” she said. “One day they will leave me. I’m working on it.”

Even with all its success, the negativity around it has not disappeared. Ripley, who does not hesitate to read what is said about her on the Internet and social media, said that she was “trapped” daily and did not understand where the hatred came from. Its purpose, however, is to show people that it is OK to be different and true to yourself.

“Especially being punk and all that, I like my look and I don’t care if someone doesn’t like it,” she said. “I really don’t care because I know I am myself and that’s what I’m trying to highlight. I’m trying to argue that everyone should be comfortable in their own skin and that he should be happy to be himself. “

This is what makes Flair the ideal opponent for his character at WrestleMania. The character of Flair is the epitome of flashiness and glamor, and brings the perception of preferential treatment because of his family name. The two women are confident and comfortable with who they are in different ways.

“We are playing really, really well,” said Ripley.

Ripley, who was in a boot for WrestleMania last year after being injured, said she was “disappointed” that her first time in the series was not in front of more than 80,000 people. WWE had to relocate event from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, WWE Performance Center in Orlando and other closed ensembles with only essential staff to adhere to CDC guidelines as the country battles the pandemic of coronavirus.

It’s “always a huge deal” for her because she knows people will watch at home. She wants to entertain and believes that WWE is doing what it can to provide a safe environment for those involved in WrestleMania 36.

“We certainly take all the necessary precautions because we don’t want someone to get sick, but we also want to entertain everyone while they’re stuck at home,” said Ripley.

The biggest thing she’s missing is going to the gym because the ones where she lives in Orlando are closed because of the coronavirus. She and her boyfriend have bought as much home gym equipment as they can and are trying to train outside as safely as possible – even on the tennis court in their apartment complex .

“We went there and we did stuff or we went to the park and hit the soccer ball while staying away from people because 10 is a crowd right now,” said Ripley. “But we’re just trying to do everything we can, like the gyms in the park. We wipe them down and they are good to use, but it was definitely difficult. “

It was all part of Ripley’s preparation for a WrestleMania moment that she thought was possible, even though many others hadn’t. Nothing will prevent him from taking advantage of it.

“I am shocked and surprised that I will be the first to defend an NXT championship at WrestleMania, but this man is just a story in the making,” said Ripley. “This is what I want to do. I want to write the story.”