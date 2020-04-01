The Home Depot will no longer sell respiratory masks to the general public, but will donate them to hospitals in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced on Wednesday.

The hardware giant has placed an order to stop selling N95 masks and redirected shipments to hospitals, healthcare providers and first responders, the company said. The stop sale applies to nearly 2,300 Home Depot stores and its website.

The Atlanta-based retailer said it had also donated millions of dollars in personal protective equipment while coronavirus hospitals lacked masks and other supplies.

“As our communities fight COVID-19, The Home Depot is committed to meeting the basic needs required to maintain homes and businesses while doing our best to protect our valued customers and associates,” said Craig Menear, president and chief executive officer of the company, in a report.

US health workers have reported shortages of N95 masks, which filter airborne particles and form a seal around the nose and mouth. The Home Depot has joined other large companies such as Goldman Sachs and the Japanese investment giant SoftBank to donate masks to the coronavirus response effort.

The pandemic has also brought several changes to The Home Depot stores, which will now be at 6:00 p.m., so there is enough time to disinfect and restock them, the company said.

The chain limited the number of authorized buyers in stores at the same time, marked floors and added signage to encourage social distancing, and removed spring promotions so customers don’t rush into stores .

The Home Depot said it distributes thermometers to store and distribution center employees so they can do “health checks” before they show up for work.

The company is also increasing paid vacation time for hourly workers and offering up to 14 days of paid vacation time for those who need to be quarantined, according to a press release.