Political feuds over what Congress should do next to tackle the coronavirus pandemic have begun, and the only point of agreement to date seems to be that the fourth relief bill is likely to be passed for weeks, if not, more.

Just days after President Trump signed a more than $ 2 trillion economic stimulus package, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) started making floating test balloons on this what the new package should look like, potentially including another direct payment to the Americans, expanded paid sick leave and infrastructure projects.

“Our first bills were aimed at dealing with the emergency. The third bill dealt with mitigation. The fourth bill would deal with recovery. Emergency, mitigation, recovery, “Pelosi told reporters during a conference call Monday.

Meanwhile, Republicans have urged patience as the government works to implement the gigantic legislation they have just completed. This bill, the largest economic stimulus package ever passed, affects many facets of American life, including government-supported loans to keep businesses afloat, expanded unemployment insurance, a one-time direct payment of $ 1,200 to many people and billions of dollars for hospitals and governments.

“First, we need to see what the effect of the current bill is. The Treasury, of course, is struggling with all of these complicated efforts to speed up checks to individuals and small businesses to help us get through this period until the health care pandemic begins to subside, “said the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), To the radio host. Hugh Hewitt. “We have to wait a few days here, a few weeks and see how it goes.”

Unlike the previous three packages, which were drafted, negotiated, reviewed and adopted in a matter of days – lightning speed for the Cut House and the Senate – what comes next could take weeks or months.

The House and Senate are not expected to return to Washington until at least April 20, allowing members to stay with their families. The latest bill was widely negotiated by leaders of the Senate and the White House, and some House Democrats said their priorities had been ignored. The bill before that was widely negotiated between House leaders and the White House, with some Senate Republicans saying their priorities had been ignored.

House committees are already working remotely to determine what to include in the next package, Pelosi told reporters Monday, and intends to act quickly upon their return.

“I think it is really important that as soon as we are here, we are ready to pass a law,” she said.

The bill is expected to include another round of direct payments to help millions of Americans trapped in their homes pay their bills, more direct aid to cities and states facing declining tax revenues, and more safety for people employed in hospitals, nursing homes and in essential jobs like food distribution, said Pelosi.

And Congress should consider things that weren’t in previous legislation, she said, such as extended family medical leave, new workplace safety rules to combat air and airline viruses. money to strengthen pensions.

She also suggested that the next package may be the time for Congress to consider an infrastructure package that would include improvements to broadband, water systems and the energy grid.

Certain elements, such as a set of infrastructures, have great bipartite popularity in theory, but have proven to be extremely difficult to pass in the past. Trump appeared to be embracing the idea of ​​infrastructure legislation Tuesday morning.

“With US interest rates at ZERO, now is the time to make our decades-long infrastructure bill. It should be VERY BIG and BIG, two trillion dollars, and just focus on jobs and rebuilding our country’s once great infrastructure! Phase 4, “he said in a tweet.

In an interview with the New York Times, Pelosi suggested that the next package could provide a way to reinstate the state and local tax deduction that was significantly reduced in the 2017 Republican tax bill. Such a move would primarily benefit residents of the states high-tax coastal residents, including California, and members of both parties were wary of the idea.

The Republicans immediately dismissed many of Pelosi’s ideas as a Democratic wish list.

“I think any type of house bill that I would consider Reagan has suggested we examine the Russians – trust, but check,” said McConnell. “I will not allow this to be an opportunity for the Democrats to achieve unrelated elements of policy that they would not have been able to adopt otherwise.”

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) said in a separate interview with Hewitt that Congress should focus entirely on public health.

“We must not regard this as an opportunity to go beyond our political mailbox or our ideological program. We must focus on solving the problem, and it is the problem of public health and the economic consequences associated with it” said Cornyn.

Pelosi said on MSNBC on Tuesday that negotiators have already agreed that “everything we do is specific to the coronavirus challenge” in the next set of laws and that it will not become a “wish list”.

“We have acted bipartisan at every step and we will continue to do so. We can have our differences, but we have to find our common ground, ”said Pelosi.