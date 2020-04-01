The sixth and final season of Empire will end sooner than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As revealed at the very end of Tuesday’s betrayal and crushing of “Love Me Still”, the 18th episode of the final season of Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard, directed by the hip- hop, will serve as the finale. “Prepare for the last three shocking episodes of Empire,” said a voiceover on a promo for “We Got Us” next week, the 16th episode of the current sixth season in the Fox series.

The last episode ended before the production imposed by the coronavirus stopped, episode 18, which should be broadcast on April 21, should now end “Empire” prematurely. To help create a more transparent overall ending, we hear that this newly created finale will likely include footage from episode 19, which was halfway through the set when the health crisis cut off all Hollywood production. The long-awaited end of the show, episode 20 of the series finale, will never see the light of day for the blockbuster.

The creative team “Empire” already had to change plans for the last chapter of the series when the main original actor Jussie Smollett abruptly left last season in the wake of an alleged hate crime incident. Now, the producers of the show had to rotate again and create a new finale.

While Smollett’s character Jamal Lyon has been named several times this season and in tonight’s episode, the actor who played Henson’s second son Cookie and rapper magnate Howard Lucious is back to court with new indictments during the alleged attack in January 2019 and could face time behind bars. Despite the pleading of the nucleus at some point last year to bring Smollett back to “Empire,” co-creator Lee Daniels and Fox Entertainment boss Charlie Collier both insisted it wasn’t in the cards – an insistence that seems to be even more certain with the series’ newly tightened and more real program – legal films.

“Empire” was one of only two series to be broadcast whose filming in the last season was affected by the cessation of mass production in mid-March amid the pandemic. “Supernatural”, which had also completed 18 episodes of its 20-episode order, has aired 13 episodes this season and plans to film the last two episodes for a series of 7 episodes at a later date.

However, the premature end of the mothership series may not be the end of the “Empire” franchise.

As deadline reported in January, Fox’s brass has pondered a potential spin-off presented by Oscar nominee Henson as larger-than-life Cookie Lyon that series creators Daniels and Danny Strong would have embraced.

From Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television, “Empire” is produced by Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, Matt Pyken and Diane Ademu-John. Brett Mahoney is executive producer and showrunner.