The changes rocked the fitness industry, which was worth $ 94 billion in 2018, according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association.

Some studios – like Modo Yoga, which has offices in the United States, Canada, Australia and France – offer free classes on Instagram Live. Other studios, including SoulCycle, have closed all of its sites around the world, hoping to reopen when conditions improve and the curve flattens. The cult cycling studio does not have online courses, but bikes are available for pre-order with a price of $ 2,500, and the company will release on-demand virtual courses later this year.

And as gyms and fitness studios continue to close, fitness instructors get creative and step up their activities.

“I have always trained clients who live in my building, even though we use Lysol and, in some cases, latex gloves to be safe,” said Julie Verhage, group fitness instructor at Equinox. Verhage also said that startups are reaching out to him and asking him to lead virtual workouts “so they can still have team links while everyone works remotely.”

Video lessons ClassPass , a subscription service in partnership with local fitness classes, has launched live training sessions: more than 500 studios have added live, bookable classes to the platform, and 100% of revenues from the Live broadcasts go directly to the studios. The company also encourages users to donate directly to their favorite studios through the ClassPass app, and the company makes $ 1 million in donations. A library of over 2,000 pre-recorded audio and video workouts is also available free of charge – without subscription – from the ClassPass website. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has presented a challenge like no other that the health and wellness industry has seen,” said Fritz Lanman, CEO of ClassPass, in a statement. “Almost 90% of our 30,000 gym, studio and wellness partners in 30 countries have closed their physical locations indefinitely.” Jessica Goldman opened Dance Forever Studio in Chicago in 2005, but recently closed her studio due to coronavirus problems. “In the long run, the coronavirus will dilute the fitness industry model,” Goldman told CNN Business in an email, adding that “in an already overcrowded industry, the coronavirus will distinguish success from mediocre.” The disturbance is omnipresent Small studios are hit hard. Hoping to reopen after closing, yoga studios like Sacred – with locations in Brooklyn in Manhattan – charge $ 10 for virtual classes on Zoom. But some of the smaller studios are unlikely to recover, according to Nathan Forster, CEO of NEOU, a video-on-demand fitness platform. “I hope many of them can return, but there will certainly be others,” he told CNN Business in an email. Even big companies like Flywheel are trying to find a way to manage the financial crisis until its activity. On March 20, in a call for money, the company sent an email to members, encouraging them to release their membership and continue to pay monthly fees, even if the brick and mortar locations closed. In March, the cycling company close virtual classes who are connected to its bikes at home, and Peloton allows Flywheel customers to exchange their bikes for free for a used Peloton bike. Many studios create YouTube video workouts to keep their clientele entertaining and active. The cult studio HIIT Orange Theory, for example, shares a free 30-minute workout every day on its website. It’s not an easy road for studios that aren’t used to being mostly digital. Boston Rowing Studio The Row House offers a variety of free lessons live on Facebook, but you can only participate in lessons if you have a rower at home. To bridge the gap, the company offers members 60 days of free on-demand content access to other fitness studios that share the same parent brand, Xponential Fitness, including Pilates, bar and yoga. Who benefits Meanwhile, virtual and digital fitness companies are taking advantage of the industry change. MIRROR , an interactive home fitness system that sells for $ 1,495 and looks like a full-length mirror, has seen sales increase. “Sales have more than doubled since the advent of Covid-19,” Brynn Jinnett Putnam, CEO of MIRROR, told CNN Business. She added that the MIRROR team “was working tirelessly to launch our digital product earlier than expected”. But that’s not all for mainly online fitness brands. MIRROR and Peloton both have brick and mortar studios. MIRROR has closed its three showrooms – one in New York, one in Los Angeles and one in Stanford in California – and Peloton has closed its New York and London studios to the public, but the company “will continue to produce content live without audience, “said a press release from Peloton co-founder and CEO John Foley. For online fitness services only like Obé, business is booming. The service gives members unlimited access to 14 live lessons per day and over 4,000 on-demand lessons. It costs $ 27 a month or $ 199 a year. Co-founders Mark Mullett and Ashley Mills said sales are skyrocketing. “We have seen a huge increase in membership in the United States in the past few weeks,” he told CNN Business in an email. With an increasing number of parents and children staying at home, Obé has published content for children in partnership with KidzBop.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/zEbsoauVHEg/index.html