A Texas border town orders anyone in buildings outside their home to wear a mask or some type of face covering – or faces a fine of up to $ 1,000, reports have said.

The new rule applies to buildings, public transit facilities and service stations in Laredo, and is expected to take effect on Thursday and continue until April 30. Laredo Morning Times reports. It was passed just hours after President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that people could “wear a scarf” to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

To be in compliance, residents must wear a mask, bandana, scarf or some type of cloth that covers their nose and mouth, the newspaper reported.

Officials defended the hefty fine after Tuesday’s vote, saying it was a small price to pay.

“I would rather bury them in debt than bury them in a coffin,” said councilor George Altgelt.

The city must take extra precaution because Mexico is not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, Altgelt said at the meeting.

Some members of the council participated in the meeting by logging in from their home, but all those who attended the meeting wore a protective mask, KGNS Reports.

The city’s home order has also been extended from 30 days to 22 hours. At 5 am, the curfew initially established for minors was extended to all residents. Curfew violators could be arrested and fined up to $ 1,000, the station reports.

According to KGNS, two people in Laredo died from COVID-19 – a woman in her late 60s and a 70-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions.