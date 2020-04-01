Metro franchisees whose business has been paralyzed by the coronavirus had a break two weeks ago from the fees they pay to their parent company – and now the break is over.

The fast food giant announced abruptly on Monday that it would stop forgiving half of the 8% royalties it collects from franchisees for its 23,500 North American restaurants, revealing plans to defer and collect fees instead. a later date, sources told The Post. .

The flip-flop at Subway’s corporate headquarters in Milford, Connecticut has angered franchisees, fueling the perception among some that its new CEO, John Chidsey, former CEO of Burger King, isn’t looking for the little guy.

“To say that I was disappointed with [the restored fees] would be an understatement, “said Steve Workman, vice president of the advocacy group of the North American Metro Franchisee Association, in a blog article this week, a screenshot of which was reviewed by The Post.

“They only see the world from the singular” me “paradigm without thinking of” us “,” continued Workman. “It is not only sad, but it will be catastrophic for the very system they claim to be seeking.”

A Subway spokesperson said, “We recognize the significant impact and pressure this event will have on our network of franchise companies,” referring to the closure of Corona which some franchisees say has further reduced half the income from many sites to other shutter altogether.

“We are working around the clock to monitor, assess and respond in real time, and do what we can to support our global ecosystem as we tackle this unprecedented situation together.”

The metro is said to be negotiating with the owners for rent reductions, declaring the coronavirus a “force majeure” which prevents it from fulfilling its obligations. Yet experts say it could be difficult unless his contracts specifically deal with pandemics.

Subway CEO Chidsey and senior executives from other large fast food chains recently met with President Trump and are said to have committed to keeping delivery and delivery options for their customers in exchange for access to public funds.

Franchisees are now eligible to apply for loans that the government will consider grants as long as borrowers continue to spend their entire salary expenses. Applications are expected to be distributed to lenders this week and the first checks will be cut in approximately three weeks.

“I think it’s a program where the government is trying to support everyone,” said franchise lawyer Ron Gardner.

Still, some Subway franchisees remain skeptical that a government bailout will solve their problems.

“My sales are falling,” wrote a franchisee on a Subway blog. “Should I place a final order for food … or should I give my employees a final pay check?” I decided to give my employees one last paycheck. “

“We all borrowed hundreds of thousands of dollars to live the American dream. To work for ourselves. Be our own boss. And that’s what he got, ”added the franchisee. “I will be damned if I take out another loan to buy myself maybe three more months.”