The death rate of people infected with the new coronavirus is estimated at less than 1%, according to a new study.

Among those whose infections make them sick because of the disease called COVID-19, the mortality rate is 1.38%, say the study authors.

Both death rates vary widely with age, report says in the Lancet medical journal.

For example, the mortality rate for people in their twenties is 0.03%, compared to 4.3% for people in their 70s. Likewise, the mortality rate for twenties with COVID-19 is 0.06%, against 8.6% for those in the 70.

The oldest age group in the study is that of people aged 80 and over. For them, the mortality rate in people infected with the new coronavirus is 7.8%, rising to 13.4% in people with COVID-19.

The figures are based on an analysis of 70,117 people whose cases were confirmed by a laboratory test or medical examination between January 1 and February 11. They were reported on Monday by a team led by infectious disease experts from Imperial College London.

Almost three-quarters of the patients were in Wuhan, China, where the virus first appeared. The researchers noted that Wuhan’s health system “was quickly overwhelmed” and that the limited availability of medical services may have resulted in more deaths than would be recorded elsewhere.

However, they added, the mortality estimates for non-Chinese patients were similar, suggesting “relatively little difference in health outcomes”.

To arrive at their estimates, the study authors did more than just divide the number of reported deaths by the number of people known to be infected with – and made sick by – the coronavirus.

To improve their accuracy, they looked at health records to determine the average time it took for a patient to go from their first symptoms to recovery (just under 25 days on average) or death (a just under 18 days on average).

They adjusted their estimate of infections to take into account the proportion of young and old in the population. They ran their models by assuming that the virus was also capable of attacking people of all ages, and again assuming that it was not.

To estimate the death rate among those infected with the virus, the researchers focused on international residents of Wuhan who returned to their country of origin when the severity of the epidemic became clear. This estimate was validated by additional calculations based on the plight of 3,711 passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship. (Of these, 712 had confirmed coronavirus infections and, as of March 25, 10 had died.)

The study authors found an overall mortality rate from infection of 0.66%. Health officials around the world can use this figure to help “make decisions about the appropriate mitigation policies to adopt,” they wrote.

The 1.38% mortality rate among people who develop COVID-19 may change as the pandemic progresses, the study authors wrote, but this is “our best estimate at present “

They noted that it is lower than the death rates for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), both also caused by coronaviruses.

However, they wrote: “It is considerably higher than the estimates for the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic.”