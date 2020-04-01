States plan to take steps to facilitate voting in the November presidential election as they grapple with social distancing orders during the global coronavirus epidemic, according to a report released Tuesday.

“The more people who vote early or vote by mail, the fewer people lining up on polling day,” said the California secretary of state. Alex Padilla told Axios.

But the effort to prevent people from going to the polls in person on November 3 is facing legislative and financial hurdles.

The price to pay for states to change their voting methods could exceed $ 2 billion, the report said.

Twelve states do not allow voters to vote by mail.

Four states – Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Connecticut – require voters to have a specific excuse to vote by mail and have not yet implemented early voting options for November.

The Massachusetts Department of State told the website that there may be enough time to change the state’s constitution to allow for home voting, claiming that lawmakers could find a solution.

All 50 states have declared public emergencies because of the coronavirus epidemic, the National Governors Association said, giving some of them the flexibility to delay elections and change polling places.



But federal law requires that general elections be held “next Tuesday after the first Monday in November” in even years.

Virginia will now allow absentee votes without excuse in the May primary and November general elections.

Delaware, West Virginia, Indiana and Alabama will temporarily allow absentee primaries to vote this spring and summer, but have not extended it until November.

The report says that 41 states have some form of early voting options, including by mail or in person.

Thirty-four states will allow absentee votes without excuse in November.