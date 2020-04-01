Star Wars actor and dialect trainer Andrew Jack died at 76 due to complications from coronavirus, his agent confirmed. He is one of the many celebrities who have died from the deadly virus.

The actor died Tuesday in Britain at Surry hospital. Jack starred in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi” as resistance general Caluan Ematt.

He has also worked as a dialect coach on many other films such as “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, many Marvel films as well as the upcoming Batman film.

Her agent, Jill McCullough, confirmed his move to Evening Standard saying he died in a hospital bed while his family was trapped in quarantine in Australia. His wife later paid tribute at the outlet.

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working barges on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach: Gabrielle Rogers, “said McCullough.

“Andrew was full of life, tall and striking with fluttering white hair. You wouldn’t miss him if he entered a room. “

Many of Jack’s co-stars have turned to social media to express their grief. Greg Grunberg, who worked with Jackson on “The Force Awakens” posted a photo with Jack on Twitter.

“Devastated to hear the death of the wonderful, talented and beloved gentleman #AndrewJack. He is one of the nicest people I have ever worked with. Please stay safe. Stay at home !!! #RIPAndrewJack. ”

Anthony Daniels, who also worked with Jack on Star Wars, also expressed sorrow.