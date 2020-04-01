He has also worked as a voice coach on a number of blockbusters of blockbuster movies, including “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Avengers”.

Jack’s agent Jill McCullough said in a statement that he died Tuesday in a hospital in Surrey, England, from the coronavirus.

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working barges on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach, Gabrielle Rogers,” said McCullough.

“Tragically, she is trapped in quarantine in Australia, having just returned from New Zealand last week. She could not see or speak to him at the end of her life and there is a chance that the funeral do not take place. ” “He was still working at full speed, currently training on the new Batman,” added McCullough, referring to “The Batman”, which is due out in 2021. “Dialect coaching isn’t just about being good in accents – you need to make your actors feel safe and confident – and Andrew’s actors loved it. “ Jack had a long-standing association with the “Star Wars” movies and had roles in front and behind the camera. He also had voices, including Moloch in “Solo: A Star Wars Story”. American actor Sean Astin, who worked with Jack on the movies “The Lord of the Rings”, tribute paid to him on Twitter, saying that he “made an average curry” and “was powerful and gentle in equal measure.” “Andrew Jack loved a unique theory of gravity, that we are all pushed down, instead of being shot. We loved Andrew Jack,” he added. Producer Christopher Miller, executive producer of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” tweeted : “Andrew Jack was the dialect coach on SOLO, and a kind and thoughtful man. We asked him to teach Alden to speak shyriiwook, and I will always remember listening to them gargle back and forth. “

CNN’s Max Ramsay contributed to this report.



