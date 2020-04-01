South Africa has some of the most stringent coronavirus blocking regulations in the world, but enforcing them is not easy. The country has more than 1,300 reported cases, most from African countries, and authorities fear that the virus will spread to the poorest areas.

Security forces shoot rubber bullets at those who defy orders to stay at home to clean up streets, parks and illegal gathering places.

The foreclosure has also exposed South Africa’s persistent divide of poverty and race in places like the township of Alexandra in Johannesburg, one of the poorest communities in the country, reports the foreign correspondent. from CBS News, Debora Patta.

“We are a one-room house with about six people. So it’s always the same thing. You can’t have six people stuck in one room for the whole, for the whole,” said one man.

The army was brought in to help the police control the crowds. The security forces were filmed on humiliating transgressors by making them do degrading physical exercises.

People waiting in line to buy food hardly observed the social distancing protocols currently in place.

“It didn’t hit us because it didn’t happen. It’s not that close to home,” said Lebo Mataboge.

But there is at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Alexandra.

At least 10,000 field workers have been deployed to the poorest areas of the country to test the disease. Authorities are terrified that if the virus is not contained, it could lead to far more deaths than anywhere else in the world.