South Africa reports more than 1,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus, making it the hardest hit African country to date. In Johannesburg’s Alexandra township, one of the poorest communities in the country, security forces shoot rubber bullets at those who challenge the order to stay at home. Debora Patta speaks to a resident who highlighted the difficulty of staying indoors while living in a one-room house with six people.
Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/south-african-forces-take-aggressive-measures-to-enforce-coronavirus-precautions/