SAO PAULO – Major social media companies are seeking to dismiss Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro from a social distance by joining others who have been confronted with his controversial stance on the new coronavirus.

Facebook and Instagram deleted messages from a far-right leader on Monday night that suggested Bolsonaro was walking outside the capital of Brazil on Sunday and getting mixed up in groups. It was yet another, contrary to the recommendations of the World Health Organization on independence as a means to contain the pandemic. The companies moved one day after Twitter also deleted some Bolsonaro messages.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, said in a statement that it would remove content that “violates community norms that do not allow false information that could cause real harm to people.”

Twitter based its decision by saying in its statement that its rules prohibit content that “conflicts with public health information provided by official sources and may put people at greater risk of sending COVID-19.”

Bolsonaro is one of the few world leaders to claim that the virus itself causes less harm than closing the economy. He has received strong support from his supporters – both in social media and in several cities where they have held demonstrations calling for a return to normal life – but also his mayors, state governors and judges have rejected his attitude. Even some members of Bolsonaro’s own administration have called for extensive closure measures that go against his statements.

Last Thursday, Bolsonaro issued a decree adding religious activities to the list of “essential services”, meaning that churches could remain open even if governors had banned major gatherings. The federal court overturned the decision the following day.

Supreme Court judge Marco Aurélio Mello authorized an opposition lawyer’s request for Bolsonaro’s own prosecutor to investigate the president’s alleged crimes, the Supreme Court’s website said Tuesday. The claim that citizens are endangered is based on Bolsonaro encouraging people to obey the isolation measures, calling it a “hysteria” pandemic and describing the virus as “small flu” and “slightly cold”. The judge’s action requires the public prosecutor to give a legal opinion.

In an interview with O Globo, Attorney General Augusto Aras stated that Bolsonaro could express his views and go public as long as he did not make any official decrees that would comply with extensive closure orders that could enter an area that requires legal assessment.

Despite the president’s open skepticism, senior members of his own cabinet have demanded strict adherence to the guidelines recommended by international health authorities. “Always technical, always scientific and doing everything we can to save people,” Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said Monday.

As of Monday, the Brazilian federal government reported more than 4,579 Covid-19 deaths and 159 deaths, the highest in Latin America.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.

Bolsonaro has 12 million followers on Facebook, almost 16 million on Instagram and over 6 million on Twitter. Social media was the key to his election victory in 2018.

Twitter recently deleted messages from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to share speculation about possible unusual remedies for Covid-19.