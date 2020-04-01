Behind the scenes, conversations have started with law enforcement partners across the country to ensure that the expansion of Small Business Administration loans is disbursed to those destined to receive funding, according to a spokesperson. – the words of the Office of the Inspector General.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Monday that the small business loans included in the stimulus package in the amount of nearly $ 350 billion would become available as of Friday. And, as it has pledged to cut checks at “lightning speed”, the office of the SBA’s Inspector General works to educate consumers, lenders and law enforcement officials signs to look for to eradicate fraudsters.

But the volume of money coming out the door is a challenge. For an agency that distributed $ 28 billion in 2019, distributing $ 350 billion in a matter of months will be unprecedented in scale, especially given the tight schedule.

The SBA will receive technical support to help it streamline the lending process. “SBA has hired Microsoft and Amazon to help the agency implement the paycheck protection program,” a source familiar with the situation said, calling it “an unprecedented public-private partnership.”

This week, the IG office released guidelines for consumers warning of ways to target fraud on the new loan program. “The Office of the Inspector General recognizes that we are going through an unprecedented period and alerts the public to the potential fraud schemes linked to the economic stimulus programs proposed by the response of the United States Small Business Administration to the new pandemic of coronavirus, “says the document. “Fraudsters have already started targeting small business owners in these difficult economic times.” The document contained a warning that small business owners should not have to pay anything up front. And, “if someone offers a high interest bridge loan in the meantime, suspect fraud”. The office has started work on a report that will expose the potential vulnerabilities of past disaster relief loan programs – and what clues they are leaving to investigators this time. Groups like the Chamber of Commerce and the National Federation of Independent Businesses also educate their members on how to apply for loans and how to protect their assets from potential bad actors. “This is a very scary and real problem,” said Tom Sullivan, vice president of small business policy at the US Chamber of Commerce. “It is our responsibility to say to small businesses: do not respond to an offer of financial assistance that is not initiated by yourself … If you do not start the conversation, then be really, really careful . “ The $ 350 billion about to be disbursed under the payment protection program will allow small businesses to apply for loans to keep staff on the payroll. The money can also go to small business owners to pay rent and utilities. Loans can be canceled if small business owners meet certain conditions, including keeping staff on the payroll without reducing their wages. From Capitol Hill, aides work closely with the administration to ensure the infrastructure is up to the challenge. “There is work going on to avoid any potential problems,” a GOP assistant familiar with setting up the program told CNN. “Everything has a huge impact and everything about everything is unprecedented at the moment.” Given the urgent needs, Congress also authorized the SBA to expand eligible lenders who can participate in the program, which means banks that are generally not on the SBA’s list of preferred lenders and who have not Experience in administering SBA loans will now be allowed to. “They are developing a simple, streamlined standard application and, among all partners, around 3,000 people support this private sector initiative,” said the familiar source. Rocket Mortgage, the source added, will specifically help disaster loans that come directly from SBA and go to business owners. “The balance here is speed versus perfection,” said Sullivan. “You don’t have time to wait for perfection to keep your doors open, the lights on and your employees paid.” It remains to be seen whether $ 350 billion will even be enough. Business groups argue that needs will only continue while home stay orders continue across the country. “There are very few who don’t feel the impact,” said Holly Wade, director of research and policy analysis for the National Federation of Independent Businesses. “They are in desperate need of a cash injection. The demand for these loans is huge. It will be the challenge of easing the massive demand.”

