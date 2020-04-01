Social distancing does not reduce Shaq.

Like many of us, the Hall of Fame Shaquille O’Neal Center is exploring new ways to deal with the doldrums of quarantine living amid the coronavirus pandemic.

O’Neal posted a video on Instagram Monday evening who shows him DJing a dance party in his kitchen with his sons Shareef and Shaqir, his stepson Myles O’Neal and his nephew Gregory Jordan.

The video begins with the switching of Shaq’s controls on the deck for a remix of the song “Down” by Marian Hill and the dancing boys. Once the pace has dropped, all five go wild with Shareef, who recently transferred from UCLA basketball to his father’s LSM alma mater, and Gregory taking off their shirts and jumping and dancing in turn at the top of the counter. Shaq, who is 7 feet 1 inch and north of 300 pounds, remained on the ground.

The message is captioned: “Don’t be down. Be safe, I love the whole kitchen concert by Oneal’s boys ”

The 48-year-old retired hoopster released a Sunday Message of public interest on COVID-19 tests in the Los Angeles area.

Shaq has two sons, Shareef and Shaqir, and two daughters, Amirah and Me’arah with their ex-wife Shaunie Nelson. Myles is Nelson’s son from a previous relationship. He also has a daughter, Taahirah, with ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.