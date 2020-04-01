Nine US Democratic senators on Tuesday urged CEOs of 11 major airlines to fully reimburse customers canceling flights during the coronavirus pandemic after Congress approved $ 25 billion in hard-cash industry grants affected.

“We believe that your company has a moral responsibility to provide actual reimbursements, not travel vouchers, to consumers, and to support the State Department’s efforts to repatriate American citizens trying to return home,” said said Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders. , Amy Klobuchar, Richard Blumenthal, Chris Murphy, Sheldon Whitehouse and Bob Casey said in the letter.

Most U.S. airlines temporarily waive the change and cancellation fees associated with the coronavirus, but do not issue cash refunds.

“Americans need money now to pay for basic necessities, not temporary credits for future trips,” the senators wrote.

Economic stimulus legislation passed by Congress last week included cash subsidies to passenger airlines.

American Airlines said in response to the letter that its “comprehensive travel exemptions that we have in place are designed to meet the full range of our customers’ needs.”

Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines – which were also among the carriers receiving the letters – did not immediately comment.

Senators have said they want the airlines to disclose “the total value of all travel vouchers and credits you issued during the coronavirus pandemic” and the total number of canceled flights.

A group representing the major airlines warned of the impact of a possible 30-day domestic flight ban, as this would force them to reimburse consumers for all tickets purchased within seven days if the service cannot be provided even for non-refundable tickets. This could increase liquidity losses by $ 7-10 billion and make it more difficult to obtain credit, the group added. No flight ban was imposed.

Last week, the US State Department said it was looking for 50,000 Americans abroad who could ask for help to return to the United States during the health crisis and help organize dozens of flights to help people to return.

American airlines collectively cancel hundreds of thousands of flights. The Southwest announced Tuesday that it would cut more than 40% of flights from May 3 to June 5 in a context of sharp decline in travel demand due to the pandemic.

Other U.S. carriers have said they cut 60% or more from their flights, including American, United, Delta and Alaska Airlines.